Xiaomi seems to be finally set to make its flagship Mi 6 available outside China. The Chinese technology giant has launched the device in its home country but is yet to expand it to other markets. Bow, it has emerged that the handset will be released in Hong Kong and Taiwan this week.

A report by Playfuldroid has claimed that Xiaomi Mi 6 will be launched in Hong Kong on Monday, June 26, before releasing it in Taiwan a day later, on Tuesday. The report didn't mention the release schedule of the handset in other markets but it should happen soon once it is launched outside China.

Also read: Why you should buy Xiaomi Mi 6 and not Samsung Galaxy S8

When will the Xiaomi Mi 6 come to India?

There is no word from the Chinese company but it is reported that the device will be launched in India next month -- on July 23 to be precise. It is based on a hint given by Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi India chief and vice president (global), in one of his tweets.

"23 Jan: 250K+ #RedmiNote4. 23 Mar: 250K+ #Redmi4A. 23 May: 250K+ #Redmi4 Any suggestions on what we should do on 23rd July?" he tweeted a month ago. He didn't mention what exactly will happen on the day but has thrown in enough light to suggest that a new product is in the offing, and that device could be most probably the Mi 6.

It may be mentioned that Xiaomi Mi 6 comes in two variants – a 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model priced at 2,499 Yuan (around Rs 25,000 / $363), and the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant priced at 2,899 Yuan (around Rs 29,000 / $421). It's pricing in other markets, including Kong Kong and Taiwan is not known.

The device features a 5.15-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (428 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and a 3,350mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0). It also mounts dual 12 MP main cameras – one with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm lens, OIS 4-axis, and the other with 52mm lens and f/2.6 aperture --, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm @ 27mm and 1.0 µm @ 52mm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper.