Xiaomi Mi 6, which is slated to make its official debut on April 19, has made a short stop at Geekbench revealing key features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-powered Xiaomi Mi 6 with 6GB RAM has scored 2006 and 6438 points on single and multiple core tests, respectively on Geekbench performance website.

This is an impressive score, considering the fact that the recently-launched Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ series managed to score just 1916 and 6011 and 1929 and 6084 in terms of single and multi core points, respectively.

Is powerful processor and high capacity RAM enough for Xiaomi Mi 6 to attract consumers?

Going by the leaked Geekbench results, Xiaomi Mi 6 is shaping up to be a formidable force to reckon in 2017. Having said that, Xiaomi just can't hope for people to line up for Mi 6 with just powerful hardware. It has to incorporate creative innovation like it did with Mi Mix, which made established players like Samsung and LG to take notice and implement them in their flagship Galaxy S8 and G6 series, respectively.

Also read: Top 5 Android phone brands that raised their game in 2016

If Xiaomi Mi 6 comes with a design language similar or at least close enough to match the Mi Mix's 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, it will certainly break Mi 5 series' sale record and a set a new bench mark.

Xiaomi Mi 6: What we know so far

As per latest reports, Xiaomi Mi 6 is most likely to come in two screen sizes—one a generic 5.1-inch Mi 6 with full HD (1920x1080p) display and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus with QHD (2560x1440p) resolution.

As the name suggests, the Mi 6 Plus is expected to be top-end among the two. It is said to come with 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB/256GB storage, a 12MP dual lens camera with Sony IMX362 sensor on the rear, an 8MP with ultra pixel sensor on the front and a massive 4,500mAh battery to satiate the power-hungry high-resolution 5.7-inch display.

On the other hand, the standard Mi 6 model is said house 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB/128GB storage, 19MP camera with Sony IMX400 sensor having1/2.3-inch lens, an 8MP front-snapper with ultra pixel sensor and a 3,200mAH cell.

Both the Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Plus are said to come packed the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU.

As for the pricing, Mi 6 Plus will be offered in three system configuration—6GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+128GB storage and 6GB RAM+256GB storage—for ¥2,699 (roughly $391/€369/Rs.25,291), ¥3,099(roughly $449/€424/Rs.29,039) and ¥3,699(roughly $536/€506/Rs.34,662), respectively.

On the other hand, Mi 6 is expected to come in three configurations—4GB RAM+64GB storage and 4GB RAM+128GB storage—for ¥2,199 (roughly $318/€300/Rs.20,607) and ¥2,599(roughly $376/€356/Rs.24,354), respectively.

Watch this space for latest updates on Xiaomi Mi 6 series.