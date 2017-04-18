Xiaomi's much awaited 2017 flagship phone Mi 6 series is expected to break covers on April 19 in Beijing. Many fans will be curious to know what new feature upgrades would the Mi 6 series will have over the 2016's Mi 5 series.

To help provide better perspective, we have leafed through multiple reliable sources and put up a list of key features, most expected price range and also when the new Xiaomi Mi 6 series will hit the stores.

Let's get started.

Xiaomi Mi 6 series display and design language:

From what we gathered so far, Xiaomi Mi 6 series is coming in two screen sizes— 5.15-inch Mi 6 with full HD (1920x1080p) and a 5.7-inch Mi 6 Plus with QHD (2560x1440p) resolution.

Both the phones will have identical design language with physical home button-cum fingerprint sensor on the front at the bottom. On top, it will have front-camera with IR laser for fast autofocus. On the back, it is said to have two cameras (horizontally aligned) with dual-tone LED flash at the top left corner.

Notable upgrade includes inclusion Type C USB port and improvement in build quality terms of high use of high grade metal with IP68 water-and-dust certification.

With IP68 certifications, Xiaomi Mi 6 series owners will be able to take the device for a dip in the swimming pool, as it can survive up to five feet underwater for close to 30 minutes. Guess what, the user can also operate the phone and also take underwater photos, as well.

Xiaomi Mi 6 series processor, RAM and storage:

The Mi 6 Plus is said to come in 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB/256GB storage. Whereas, the standard Mi 6 model is said to come only in 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage configuration.

The only similarity is that both the Mi 6 and the Mi 6 Plus are said to house the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 835 octa-core CPU backed by Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI OS.

Xiaomi Mi 6 series camera hardware:

Both the Mi 6 series phones are expected to have same camera hardware. They are said to house a 12MP dual lens camera+ secondary camera (MP count yet to be ascertained) for in-depth scene information capture.

On the front, it will come packed with an 8MP with ultra pixel sensor and wide field of view to accommodate more people in a single frame for group selfie.

Xiaomi Mi 6 series battery:

To satiate the massive 5.7-inch QHD screen, Xiaomi has reportedly incorporated a 4,500mAh battery, which we believe is enough to the phone running the whole day under mixed usage.

Whereas the 5.1-inch generic Mi 6 is said to feature a standard 3,200mAh cell.

Both the models come with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 technology for faster powering option .

Xiaomi Mi 6 series availability details:

Considering previous years' release pattern, Xiaomi Mi 6 series is expected to be made available initially in China and later in other markets including India.

Xiaomi Mi 6 series price details:

Word on the street is that, Xiaomi Mi 6 is expected to come with starting price of ¥1,999 (roughly $289/€272/Rs 19,686), whereas the Mi 6 Plus will set you back by ¥2,499 (approx. $362/€340/Rs 24,610).