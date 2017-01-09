Xiaomi is going to be one of the companies to make 2017 great for smartphone enthusiasts. While you might be keeping your eyes on Samsung, Nokia, OnePlus and Apple for most part of the year, it is best to watch Xiaomi make some impactful launches this year.

If 2016 was any indication, Xiaomi will launch a series of smartphones, ranging from budget to mid-range and high-end. What we really long for is the Mi 6, the company's rumoured 2017 flagship. The upcoming flagship is going to be a game-changer, but will it live up to the expectations of the fans? Let's find out.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is far from being official, but here are the 5 key features that we expect from the 2017 flagship.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835

The year 2017 is going to be the year for Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835, which is expected to bring a whole new experience for high-end devices. Xiaomi Mi 6 is widely expected to be one of the phones to pack this new chipset this year.

Assuming the Snapdragon 835 CPU powers the Mi 6 smartphone, we have a lot to look forward to. Better camera, longer battery, enhanced security and true VR and AR experience will make smartphones of the future available to consumers this year.

A recent leak suggested the Mi 6 will be the most powerful smartphone in the market as it scored a record 210,329 points on AnTuTu. We will get you more details on the device's performance as and when they leak online.

Dual camera

If you have been following the smartphone trend lately, you might know that the dual cameras are becoming a thing now. From Apple to Huawei and many other OEMs adopting the new dual camera setup, the benchmark for flagship phones is set at a higher range.

Xiaomi, which is known to offer the latest tech at affordable prices, is likely to bring dual lens setup for its primary camera. If the rumours are believed, the Mi 6 will feature 12MP sensors dual camera lenses with f/1.8 aperture to capture detailed photos. On the front, there will be a more standard 4MP camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1/3" sensor size and 2µm pixel size.

2K 3D Touch display

Improving the screen resolution won't be enough to impress fans anymore, so Xiaomi is going to add 3D Touch display in the Mi 6. This technology was initially found in iPhone 6s, which is a step up from multitouch to multidimensional touch. This means, you press deeply to launch an app and soft touch to see highlight of the apps.

Impressive design

Xiaomi will focus on the design of the Mi 6 to impress its fans. There is going to be a dual edge screen measuring 5.15 inches. The handset will be available in three colours, black, white and blue, with a dual-tone design and a metal back. We just have to wait and see what Xiaomi has in store for us this year.

If you need a hint, the Mi 6 will draw design cues from Mi Note 2, rumours suggest.

Fingerprint scanner

While Samsung is planning to do away with its physical home button in the Galaxy S8 this year, Xiaomi will continue to offer the home button integrated with fingerprint scanner in the front. Having the biometric sensor at the front is far more handy and useful than having it at the back.

Xiaomi Mi 6 is widely expected to be launched on Valentine's Day (February 14) this year. We cannot wait to see the new flagship take on its rivals.