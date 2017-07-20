Xiaomi is keeping itself quite busy with frequent launches. After releasing Mi Max 2 in India and Mi TV 4A in China, the tech giant is going to bring a new smartphone exclusively for the fans in its home country.

Xiaomi Mi 5X has already been listed on the company official website ahead of its release on July 26. Xiaomi has left little to imagination as far as the phone's design is concerned, but maintained a tight lid on some details such as specs and price of the Mi 5X. Not anymore.

The response for the Mi 5X in China has been phenomenal as more than 250,000 people have registered their interest in the phone. Although registrations do not translate to actual purchase, it is a good sign for a new phone and helps Xiaomi prepare for the demand in advance.

At launch, Xiaomi is likely to open pre-orders for the phone that will show the real interest of the consumers. Since rumours suggest the Mi 5X to be priced at ¥2,000 (about $300 or Rs. Rs. 19,000), people will unsurprisingly lineup to buy this new hotshot in the market when launched.

In case you're wondering what this phone has that makes it worth the price, take a look at some of the leaked specs below.

A recent FCC test report for the Mi 5X revealed that the phone would have a reliable 3,000mAh battery and support fast charging enabled by USB Type-C and 10W adaptor. With that power, Xiaomi Mi 5X will get extra boost in battery life thanks to the Snapdragon 625 chipset, which will run the show in the upcoming device.

We recently dived into the specifics of the phone's metallic design and everything that makes it look so good. Complimenting that sleek unibody, the Mi 5X will get a dual camera setup at the back for detailed images with depth-of-field effect such as in Bokeh when the secondary lens kicks in.

Other features of the phone include a 5.5-inch Full HD display, 4GB RAM and Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. The handset is to come in three colours, black, gold and rose gold. Sadly, there's no information on the Mi 5X's arrival in India, and we're not too optimistic about it either consider the Mi 6 flagship still hasn't made its way to this part of the sub-continent.