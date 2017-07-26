Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review Close
Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review

Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled a new mobile dubbed as the Mi 5X in Beijing on Wednesday, July 26. Xiaomi Mi 5X is the watered down version of the flagship Mi 6, but shares one key aspect: Camera.

It boasts two 12MP OV cameras, one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi 5X will be able offer Bokeh effect photo feature and optical zoom, as well. It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help it capture good quality images under low-light conditions.

Also read: Shatter-proof 'Moto Z2 Force' with 12MP dual-camera launched; all you need to know

On the front, it houses equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Another notable aspect of Xiaomi Mi 5X is that it will be the Xiaomi's first phone to run the latest MIUI 9 OS out-of-the-box. It is based on the Google's Android Nougat OS and some of the key features include multi-window (aka split screen) options, improved image search, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Read more: Android 7.0 Nougat released: 16 key upgrades of Google's new mobile OS update over Marshmallow

Other stipulated features include, 5.5-inch full HD display with all-metal body, fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Mi 5X price and availability details:

Xiaomi Mi 5X
Xiaomi Mi 5XXiaomi

Xiaomi's Mi 5X will be made available first in the company's home market China for ¥1499 ($222/€191/Rs.14,283) in Gold, Black, and Rose Gold (Pink).

Beside the new Mi 5X, Xiaomi also announced affordable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based speaker dubbed as Mi AI for ¥299 ($44/€38/Rs.2,850) in China and also a new Mercury Silver colour variant of the Mi 6 series for ¥3,999 ($593/€509/Rs.38,116), as well.

Will Xiaomi Mi 5X come to India?

Yes, Xiaomi, in all certainty will roll-out the Mi 5X in India, but a couple of months later, as the company recently released Mi Max 2, which also falls in the same mid-range category. Moreover, the Redmi Note 4 is also selling well in India.

So, Xiaomi, in a bid to avoid cannibalism between its own products, will try to wait for some time before releasing the Mi 5X in India.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 5X:

Model Xiaomi Mi 5X
Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with 2.5D glass cover
  • Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch)
OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9
Processor 14 nano-meter FinFET architecture-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU
GPU Adreno 506
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Camera
  • Main: 12MP wide-angle camera+ 12MP Telephoto camera having OV series sensor, dual-tone LED flash, optical zoom, full HD video recording, optical zoom, Bokeh effect via Portrait mode
  • Front: 5MP selfie camera with beautification features
Battery 3,080mAh with fast charging technology
Network 4G-LTE
Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port, A-GPS, FM Radio, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm and a dedicated audio amplifier
Dimensions 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm
Weight 165g
Colours Gold, Black, and Rose Gold (Pink).
Price ¥1499 ($222/€191/Rs.14,283)
Related