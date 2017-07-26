Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi unveiled a new mobile dubbed as the Mi 5X in Beijing on Wednesday, July 26. Xiaomi Mi 5X is the watered down version of the flagship Mi 6, but shares one key aspect: Camera.

It boasts two 12MP OV cameras, one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi 5X will be able offer Bokeh effect photo feature and optical zoom, as well. It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help it capture good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Another notable aspect of Xiaomi Mi 5X is that it will be the Xiaomi's first phone to run the latest MIUI 9 OS out-of-the-box. It is based on the Google's Android Nougat OS and some of the key features include multi-window (aka split screen) options, improved image search, night mode, bundled notification, improved security update, and several other value-added features to enhance user experience.

Other stipulated features include, 5.5-inch full HD display with all-metal body, fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

Xiaomi Mi 5X price and availability details:

Xiaomi's Mi 5X will be made available first in the company's home market China for ¥1499 ($222/€191/Rs.14,283) in Gold, Black, and Rose Gold (Pink).

Beside the new Mi 5X, Xiaomi also announced affordable Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based speaker dubbed as Mi AI for ¥299 ($44/€38/Rs.2,850) in China and also a new Mercury Silver colour variant of the Mi 6 series for ¥3,999 ($593/€509/Rs.38,116), as well.

Will Xiaomi Mi 5X come to India?

Yes, Xiaomi, in all certainty will roll-out the Mi 5X in India, but a couple of months later, as the company recently released Mi Max 2, which also falls in the same mid-range category. Moreover, the Redmi Note 4 is also selling well in India.

So, Xiaomi, in a bid to avoid cannibalism between its own products, will try to wait for some time before releasing the Mi 5X in India.

Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for latest updates on Xiaomi products.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 5X: