Xiaomi is all set to announce yet another new smartphone next week. Dubbed, the Xiaomi Mi 5X, the smartphone will come with a dual rear camera setup, and will feature MIUI 9, which is likely to be based on Android Nougat.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X, which will be unveiled on July 26, has already been listed on the company's Chinese online store for registrations. The phone has apparently garnered a lot of attention among consumers in China as over 200,000 people have already registered for it.

The official website carries three images of the upcoming handset, revealing that the device will be available in three colour options: black, gold and rose gold.

The new images of the Xiaomi Mi 5X also confirm that the phone will have thick bezels both above and below the display to accommodate the front camera and the capacitive buttons. The phone also apparently has a full metallic body while its bottom houses the standard 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and external speakers.

The volume button and the Power key are positioned on the right side of the phone while the back features the dual-lens camera positioned horizontally at the top-left corner with a dual LED flash module beside it. The rear side of the Xiaomi Mi 5X also incorporates a fingerprint scanner.

RT if you've been waiting for this! Save the date for 26th of July! pic.twitter.com/xwxw1rNREH — Mi (@xiaomi) July 18, 2017

While Xiaomi is yet to announce the phone's details, various rumours have suggested that it could feature a 5.5-inch display with full HD resolution. The phone is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 625 SoC while it is also expected to come with 4GB of RAM.

Rumours also suggest that the Xiaomi Mi 5X's rear dual camera will feature a 12-megapixel sensor while its front camera will sport a 16-megapixel sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi 5X is confirmed to run on MIUI 9, which will be an updated version of the company's aftermarket firmware, based on Android Nougat.