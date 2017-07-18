Xiaomi just concluded its Mi Max 2 launch event in India, but that hasn't freed up the company's schedule. In the next few days, Xiaomi fans will have another major announcement related to smartphones, which by the way of leaks should be extremely exciting.

Xiaomi Mi 5X has been in the news long enough to attract sizable attention from the consumers. It is widely touted as a variant of Mi 5 with significant upgrades over any of its predecessors. While the specs of the phone have been leaked recently along with the promotional images, the latest revelation comes from Xiaomi regarding the Mi 5X's release date.

On Weibo, Xiaomi revealed that the Mi 5X will be launched at an event held in China on July 26, squashing all the rumours about the phone. Along with that confirmation, the company also posted a teaser image showing actor Kris Wu showing off the rear design of the phone.

As you can see from the above image, the Mi 5X is confirmed to have a dual rear camera setup along with a dual LED flash and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The antenna lines are pushed along the sides of the top and bottom of the phone, which has rounded corners. The volume controls and power button are on the right, which means the SIM card tray will be placed on the left side of the phone.

The overall design of the phone looks neat and quite premium, which is essential to compete against the likes of iPhone 7 Plus and OnePlus 5. The specifications of the Mi 5X were leaked along with the pricing information.

Based on that info, the Mi 5X is said to have a 5.5-inch Full HD display, a Snapdragon 625 chipset, 4GB RAM and Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 out-of-the-box. The new software itself is a major boost as it will come with design overhaul and series of new features.

While the rest of the specifications remain unknown at the moment, the previous leak suggests the phone will be priced at around ¥1,999, which is roughly about Rs. 19,000. But the launch is expected to take place in China and we're not too hopeful about the phone's arrival in India anytime soon. It is worth mentioning that Xiaomi still hasn't launched the Mi 6 flagship in India, which makes the arrival of Mi 5X highly unlikely.