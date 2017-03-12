Xiaomi has finally started rolling out Google's latest operating system Android 7.0 Nougat-based MIUI 8.2 update after months of waiting. For now, the firmware update is available only in China but it is expected to spread to other countries soon.

The new firmware update came after the Chinese smartphone maker released MIUI 8 global beta ROM 7.1.19 based on Android Nougat for the Redmi Note 4.

Android 7.0 Nougat update weighs 1.3GB and comes with new features like sounds and ringtones, Smart assistant, improved layout for toggles in the Notification shade, Feedback app and several others. You can either wait for OTA (over-the-air) update or download the firmware on MIUI website (find the link below).

So when will other Xiaomi handsets get Android 7.0 Nougat update?

Xiaomi hasn't announced the release schedule of the new Android OS to its devices but reports have claimed it will first come to Mi 5, Mi Max and Note 4 before expanding to other handsets. Popular devices that are expected to get the OS include Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5s, Mi 5, Mi 4, Mi 4s, Mi 4c, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 3, Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime, Redmi 4A, Redmi 3, Redmi 3A, Redmi 3s, Redmi 3s Prime, Mi Note 2, Mi Max, Redmi Pro, Mi Note Pro, Mi Pad 2, and Mi 4i.

It is also reported that Xiaomi devices like the Mi3, Redmi Note, Redmi Note 4G, Redmi 2, Redmi 2 Prime, Redmi 1s, and Mi Note may not receive the firmware update.

