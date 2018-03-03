After disrupting the smartphone space, Xiaomi recently entered the TV market by launching the 55-inch Mi TV 4 in India last month. At Rs 39,999, the Mi TV 4 is a 4K LED flagship television, which can be pitted against big brands like Samsung and LG. The company is leveraging the hype its first smart TV received in India to continue to the success of Mi TV 4 with the launch of another model - only this time it will be targeted towards budget shoppers.

The first hint of a cheaper and a smaller Mi TV came when the company's global VP Manu Kumar Jain tweeted a teaser with the #SwitchToSmart hashtag. If the company is targeting the masses and convincing them to switch to a smart television, it needs a cheaper alternative to the premium Mi TV 4 in India. Now, the time has finally come.

Xiaomi has updated its event page with details about a new smart TV launch in India on March 7. The event will be live-streamed next Wednesday 3 pm onwards. Excited fans can keep a track of the event from a live countdown that's running of the company's event webpage.

Even though Xiaomi does not reveal details about what it plans to launch, the indications are pretty clear for an affordable smart TV. The Chinese maker has a wider range of smart TVs in its home country, including 32-inch, 43-inch, 49-inch, 55-inch, and, 65-inch Mi TV 4A models, and it could launch any one of those in India on March 7.

On Saturday, Xiaomi launched a new 40-inch smart TV in China as an extension of its Mi TV 4A series. The television priced at ¥1699 (around ₹17,500) goes on sale in the country on March 6. The arrival of the 40-inch Mi TV 4A and its pricing makes it quite natural for Xiaomi to bring the same model in India. If it so happens, then here's a look at all the key features 40-inch Mi TV 4A brings to Indian consumers.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A (40-inch) is powered by a 1.5GHz Amlogic L962-H8X quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, Mali-450 MP3 GPU for graphics and boasts the same PatchWall OS as found on the 55-inch Mi TV 4.

Xiaomi Mi TV A4 has a 4-inch Full HD LCD display with 178-degree viewing angle, which is a downgrade from the Mi TV 4's 4K panel. The smart TV comes with Dolby Audio, DTS-HD, a Bluetooth remote, which supports voice commands.

Justifying the smart tag in the Mi TV 4A, the are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, 2x HDMI, 2x USB, Ethernet helping users get online. Are you excited about the new Xiaomi smart TV coming to India? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.