As promised, Xiaomi on Wednesday pulled the wraps off the new Redmi Note 4X in China ahead of Valentine's Day.

Going by the device's design language and internal hardware, the new Redmi Note 4X seems to be a rebranded version of the generic Redmi Note 4, which was launched a few weeks back in India. It boasts a 5.5-inch full HD screen and comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core CPU, 4,100mAh battery, and 13MP primary camera on the back.

The only difference is that the Redmi Note 4X comes in two new attractive colour options — pink and a special green-hued Hatsune Miku edition, based on popular Japanese video game of same name created by Crypton Future Media.

The other features, such as RAM, storage capacity, connectivity features, front-camera and also the price details of the device, are expected to be announced later in the month. It is slated to go on sale on February 14 in China.

[Note: The original Redmi Note 4 launched in China comes with MediaTek CPU]

Will Redmi Note 4X come to India?

The Redmi Note 4X is just a re-hashed version of the generic Redmi Note 4 series sold in India. So it is unlikely that the company will launch the 4X series. But fans can expect the company to introduce new colour options to mark Valentine's Day.

