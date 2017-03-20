After weeks of speculations, Xiaomi on Monday officially launched the much-awaited Redmi 4A series in New Delhi.

The new Redmi 4A series sports a sturdy polycarbonate body with 5.0-inch HD display on the front. Under-the-hood, it houses Qualcomm-made Snapdragon 425 quad-core CPU, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, a 13MP camera with single LED flash on the back and a 5MP shooter on the front.

Also read: Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 sale breaches 1 million mark; shatters Redmi Note 3 record in India

The key aspect of the Redmi 4A is its battery. It boasts high capacity 3,120 mAh cell, which can keep the phone running for close to seven days under standby mode. It comes in three colour options—dark grey, gold and rose gold.

It also supports 4G-VoLTE network, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and other standard connectivity features.

The company has confirmed that the new Redmi 4A will be exclusively sold on Amazon India and Mi.com via flash sale at 12 pm on March 23 for Rs 5,999. The special edition rose gold variant will be put for sale in April first week during the Xiaomi anniversary.

Competition:

Once released, Xiaomi Redmi 4A will compete with popular Moto E3 Power, Lenovo K5 Plus among others.

There is no word on when Xiaomi intends to launch three other Redmi 4 series phones — Redmi 4, Redmi 4 Prime and Redmi 4X.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.