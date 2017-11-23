When Xiaomi launches its second generation bezel-less smartphone with the Mi Mix 2 in September, it was launched in two versions – a fully ceramic version and a ceramic version with aluminium frame. Now, the Chinese smartphone maker has launched two more versions of the Mi Mix 2, a Black Ceramic Edition and a limited edition version called 'Mi Mix 2 Starck Edition.' Both these versions will go on sale starting November 28 in China.

The Black Ceramic Edition Mi Mix 2 is a fully ceramic version of the device. Until now, only the white colour version of the fully ceramic Mi Mix two was available for purchase. The Mi Mix 2 Starck Edition, however, is a limited-edition Mi Mix 2 variant that comes with the signature of designer Phillipe Starck inscribed on the back of the phone. For those who don't know, Phillipe Starck is the man behind the Mi Mix 2's beautiful bezel-less design.

Both the newly announced Mi Mix 2 Black Ceramic Edition and Mi Mix 2 Starck Edition come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Apart from the higher RAM and exclusivity factor, the rest of the specifications remain the same.

Originally, Xiaomi had launched the Mi Mix 2 White Ceramic Edition with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage and the regular black ceramic with aluminium frame version with 6GB RAM and up to 256GB. In India, only the ceramic black with aluminium frame version (Review) was launched last month in October starting from Rs 35,999.

While the new Mi Mix 2 Ceramic black Edition is priced at 4,699 Yuan (approx. Rs 46,100), the Mi Mix 2 Starck Edition will cost 4,999 Yuan (approx. Rs 49,000), which makes it the most expensive Xiaomi smartphone till date.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 specifications:

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a metal chassis with a ceramic rear cover (full ceramic in the more expensive version) and sports a 5.99-inch IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio and Full HD+ (2160x1080 pixels)resolution. The device is powered by the top-of-the-line Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor clocked at 2.45GHz along with an Adreno 540 GPU.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 boasts a single 12MP autofocus rear camera (Sony IMX 386 sensor) with dual-tone LED flash. The rear cam features 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS), f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus (PDAF) and HDR. Below the rear camera there is a finger print sensor as well.

The front of the phone features a 5MP sensor that supports face recognition, Bear in mind though, the selfie camera has a rather unconventional placement and is placed at the bottom bezel and not next to the earpiece on top.

Connectivity options include, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS with GLONASS and USB Type C connectivity. Unfortunately the device lacks 3.5mm headphone jack but instead, the device will be shipped with a USB Type-C dongle.

The handset measures 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7mm and weighs in at 185 grams. The dual-SIM device runs on Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with MIUI 9 skin on top and packs a non-removable 3400mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.