After several days of teasing, Xiaomi officially unveiled the new Mi Power Bank 2i series in India on November 21.

The new Mi Power Bank 2i series comes in two variants—10,000mAh and 20,000mAh—for Rs 799 and Rs 1,499 respectively. Both the devices are manufactured in India. Interesting thing is that they are being assembled at Xiaomi's third factory unit exclusively built for manufacturing accessories in Noida and managed by partner Hipad. It is spread over 2.5 lakh square feet area and is currently producing 7 Mi Power Bank 2i units per minute.

Other two factory units are in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, which contribute 95 percent of all the Redmi and Mi series phones sold in the Indian market. Another noteworthy aspect of Xiaomi's Sri city plant is that it employs more than 5,000 people and among them, 90 percent are women.

"Xiaomi India has seen exponential growth in India and today it enjoys market leadership in the smartphone segment. I believe a key reason for our success in the smartphone segment has been our commitment to India. We want our India Mi Fans to enjoy the best quality technology at an affordable rate, and manufacturing locally helps us achieve our vision. We are extending our commitment of building a truly localized company and hope to bring the ecosystem of world's best powerbanks to India with our partners Hipad Technology,"Manu Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi and Managing Director, Xiaomi India said

Xiaomi Mi Power Bank 2i series: Key features

The Mi Power Bank 2i (20,000mAh) comes in the shape of a candy bar with premium textured shell to provide an easy grip for the hand. They have single-port Quick Charge 3.0 support, high-density lithium polymer batteries inside dual (5.1V/ 3.6A) USB output feature, which means users can charge two devices simultaneously or extend your power to others in need.

Depending on the device's capacity, the powerbank can charge smartphones and tablets over several times. For instance, Mi Power Bank 2i (20,000mAh) can charge the Mi A1 4.3 times, while Apple iPhone 7 or the iPad mini 4 series can be powered up for 7.1 times or 2.5 times, respectively.

On the other hand, 10,000mAh-based Mi Power Bank 2i series too comes with similar structure, but smoother body having 180-degree ergonomic arc design with anodized Aluminum alloy case. Rest of the features are same as the 20,000mAh variant.

Both the Mi Power Bank 2i series devices are slated to go on sale later this week at Mi Home and Mi Store (online) from November 23 onwards.

