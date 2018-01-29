Huawei sub-brand Xiaomi has launched its fourth-generation smart TV boxes in China on January 29. The company had announced the latest TV box in two different variants – Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c.

The new Mi Box 4 and Mi Box 4c are the successor of the Mi Box 3s and Mi Box 3c which were launched back in November 2016. As of now, both the new devices are restricted to the company's home country China. There is no clarity on the availability in the other countries.

Xiaomi unveiled its first Mi Box in 2016 at Google I/O.

The Mi Box 4 will be coming with a price tag of RMB 349 (Rs 3,500 approximately). On the other hand, Mi Box 4c will be available at RMB 249 (Rs 2,500 approximately). The new smart TV boxes will be out for shipping in China from February 1.

As far as design concern, both the TV boxes come in the traditional square-shaped design with a 16mm thickness and weigh at 145 grams. The Mi Box 4 comes in a white colour variant, where the Mi Box 4c sports a matte black colour variant.

The Mi Box 4 features a 1.5Amlogic 64-bit quad-core SoC paired with Mali-450 GPU. The Mi Box 4 comes with 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. On the other side, the Mi Box 4c sports a similar processor, but the RAM and the internal memory is compromised in this variant with 1GB of RAM, and 4GB internal storage.

However, the latest Mi smart TV boxes are standalone set-top-box running on Android TV which is capable of streaming videos in 4K resolution along with Dolby Audio + DTS-HD audio decoder output. Both the new devices come with the same Artificial-Intelligence based user-interface.

Xiaomi's PathWall artificial intelligence based user interface is the highlighted feature which allows users to browse content by speaking into the remote control. The AI is capable of learning preferences based on user's viewing habits and suggests content on that basis.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Mi Boxes comes with Wi-Fi option, one HDMI 2.0 port and USB 3.0 port, the devices will also sport 3.5mm jacks for the audio output.