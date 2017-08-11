Xiaomi has just launched the cheaper variant of Mi 5X in China with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The new 32GB model of Mi 5X is priced lower than the 64GB model to attract the budget-conscious consumers.

The 32GB Mi 5X gets a price of 1,299 Yuan (Rs. 12,500 approx.) while the 64GB variant is priced at 1,499 Yuan (Rs. 14,000 approx.). The cheaper model of Mi 5X will be available in gold, rose gold and black colour options. Both the 32GB and 64GB models of Mi 5X are currently restricted to the Chinese market and they are yet to be made available in other markets across the globe.

Quite strangely, the company has decided to retain the same features and specs for both the cheaper and the regular model of Mi 5X.

Here are some key specifications of the Mi 5X regardless of its internal storage size: 5.5in full HD (1080p) display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor and 4GB RAM, 12-megapixel dual rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera with real-time beautification feature, microSD storage expansion slot supporting up to 128GB, 3,080mAh battery and support for MIUI 9 based Android 7.0 Nougat OS.

Coming to the camera, the Mi 5X includes a 12MP wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 12MP telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture which are capable of shooting portrait as well as DSLR-like photos. On the connectivity front, the Xiaomi Mi 5X supports 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, GPS/A-GPS and dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c.

Although Xiaomi has not revealed its specific launch date for India, the Mi 5X is widely touted to hit the retail shelves in the country sometime in September.