A few days back, Xiaomi released the Redmi Note 5 series in India and now, the company has invited software testers for MIUI Global ROM development so that the device owners get timely future firmware updates.

"This is the MIUI Beta Team - Global recruiting thread and this team will test only Global ROM, so only apply here if you're willing to test it. Asking for the transfer to join the Beta Team - China after selection will not be accepted," the company said on the official MIUI forum.

The software testing team is being created for the Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Plus and Redmi 5 only. On the forum website, the company mentions MIUI 9, which is actually a customized version of the Android Nougat. But, given the company's popularity (3 lakh Redmi Note 5 series sold out within 3 minutes) in India, Xiaomi, will waste no time to bring Android Oreo in the form of MIUI 9.x version or an entirely new MIUI 10 series.

For those unaware, Xiaomi is already testing Android Oreo for the flagship Mi Mix 2 and is most likely to bring the same software to the Redmi Note 5 Pro and later to other two models.

There is no word when the new Android Oreo will be rolled out to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, but it will be wise for Xiaomi, to expediate the process, or else else lose out customers to rival brands such as Honor and Lenovo-owned Motorola, as they have already released latest Google mobile OS to their respective devices.

What's coming in Android Oreo?

Android Oreo comes with numerous upgrades including Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant boot loops and also additional enhancement in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in applications, improvements in camera, performance optimization and latest security patch.

It also comes with new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognize entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

It also significantly reduces the booting time, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets [Read key upgrades of Android Oreo over Nougat].

Here's how software programmers can enroll in for the Xiaomi MIUI 9 beta testing:

Prerequisite:

1. Region: All global regions 2. Communication Language: English 3. Device(s): Should own the Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi Note 5 Pro 4. Communication Tool: Should have QQ messenger app on your phone (It is a must, no other alternative tool) 5. Must be using latest MIUI Global Developer ROM 6. Should have interest to test and some knowledge about ROMs 7. Must be active on forum 8. Willing to discuss with other members of both QQ Beta group and forum

Let's get started...

Step 1: Interested readers can download MIUI Global Forum app (Google Play store: HERE or install APK file: HERE). It is the only application to access MIUI Global Forum where users can discover latest news and updates of MIUI ROM, Mi products, apps, themes, reviews, root tools, kernels, tutorials and more.

Step 2: On the homepage, select Recruitment [registration for Global Beta ROM testers ends on March 1, 2018]. Fill out your information as stated. Click the Submit button. The company will send you a forum PM after approval on March 3.

[Note: User must be tech savvy with a basic understanding of ROM and manual flashing. Most importantly; testers must have the Redmi Note 5 or Redmi Note 5 Plus or Redmi Note 5 Pro as their primary device, beware of the risk involved, as beta ROM will contain bugs and may affect the performance or some instances might brick the device and render it useless. If the device does get bricked, you cannot sue the company.]

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter for the latest news on Xiaomi products.