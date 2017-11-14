Xiaomi India has announced that it shipped 9.2 million smartphones in the country in the third quarter of 2017. The announcement was made by Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President of Xiaomi and Managing Director Xiaomi India.

"We started with a humble beginning of selling 100,000 per quarter in 2014, crossed the 1 million mark in Q3 2015, 3 million in Q3 2016 and now for the first time - 9 million in Q3 2017," he said.

Jain quoted some research to say that the top three smartphones in India in Q3 2017 where Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, and Redmi 4A. "Our motto has always been to deliver high-quality innovative products at an affordable price!" he added.

According to Canalys, Xiaomi is inching closer to Samsung and is likely to beat Samsung in India in the next quarter.

Globally, Xiaomi shipped more than 70 million units of its smartphone until October. According to an IDC report, Xiaomi stands at the fifth position in the global smartphone rankings for Q3 2017. Last year, Xiaomi had sold 27.6 million units in the third quarter which is up by 102.6 percent.

It seems like the Indian market has become the most prominent market for Xiaomi after its homeland. Last month, Xiaomi had sold more than 1 million devices during Diwali sales. The recently launched selfie-centric Redmi Y1 device also sold like hot cakes.

Xiaomi said that it had sold more than 1.5 lakh units of Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite within three minutes of the Flash sale.