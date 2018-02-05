Xiaomi, Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus, specifications, features India, launch, price, china, release date
Xiaomi Redmi 5, 5 Plus with FullView display: When will Redmi 4 successor come to India?Xiaomi Official ENMIUI Global Forum (screen-shot)

Xiaomi dethroned long-reigning Samsung as the new smartphone leader in India in the last quarter of 2017. The Chinese company is now preparing to introduce a new Redmi phone, which is expected to widen the gap even further before the end of first quarter of 2018.

The company has started sending invites to media outlets for the "Xiaomi Product Launch 2018" scheduled on Valentine's Day February 14, in New Delhi.

There is no official word on the specific name of the product, but the invite comes with a big numerical "5" confirming that it will definitely be either Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5.

So, what will it be—Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5?

Last month, the renowned leakster Roland Quandt claimed that Xiaomi Redmi 5 series, which is already available in China, will finally make global debut and hit stores in select markets, starting in February.

However, there is another plausible theory floating on the Internet, indicating that Xiaomi might rebrand the Redmi 5 Plus as the Redmi Note 5, and release it in international markets, including India.

It's worth mentioning here that Xiaomi has not yet unveiled the Redmi Note 4 successor even in China.

Xiaomi India ready with first 2018 Android phone this Valentine's Day: Will it be Redmi 5 or Redmi Note 5?Xiaomi India Press Invite

Usually, Xiaomi first launches products in China, before releasing it in India on a later date, mostly within a month or two.

It looks like the company might sell the Redmi 5 Plus as the Redmi Note 5 in India this month, and launch the generic Redmi 5 later, probably at the end of first quarter (March-end) or in April.

For those unaware, the Redmi 5 Plus comes with a 5.99-inch full HD+ display, 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, 4000mAh battery, 12MP camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 5MP front snapper with dedicated LED flash.

On the other hand, the generic Redmi 5 sports a smaller 5.0-inch HD+ screen and houses 2GB/3GB RAM, 16GB/32GB storage and a 3,300mAh cell. It also houses almost the same camera hardware as seen in the Plus version. The only difference is that the later has just single-tone LED flash on the black, whereas the former has dual-tone flash support.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 5, 5 Plus:

Models Redmi 5 Redmi 5 Plus
Display 5.7-inch HD+ (1440x720p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits
  • NTSC Colour Gamut: 72%
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) with 2.5D curved glass screen
  • Aspect ratio: 18:9
  • Brightness: 450 nits
  • NTSC Colour Gamut: 84%
  • Contrast ratio: 1000:1
OS Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 Android Nougat-based MIUI 9
GPU Adreno 506 Adreno 506
Processor 14nm-based 64-bit class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core 14nm-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core
RAM 2GB/3GB RAM 3GB/4GB RAM
Storage 16GB/32GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 128GB via microSD
Camera
  • Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), LED flash
  • Front: 5MP camera with LED flash
  • Main: 12MP camera with 1.25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash
  • Front: 5MP camera with LED flash
Battery 3,300mAh 4,000mAh
Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE)
Add-ons Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster) Dual-SIM (+ extra microSD slot), Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n; dual-band 2.4GHz & 5GHz), fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor (IR blaster)
Dimensions 151.8 x 72.8 x 7.7 mm 158.5 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm
Weight 157g 180g
Colours Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold Black, Gold, Light Blue and Rose Gold
Price (in China)
  • 2GB RAM+16GB storage: ¥799 (approx. $121/€103/Rs 7,792)
  • 3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥899 (approx. $136/€115/Rs 8,767)
  • 3GB RAM+32GB storage: ¥999(approx. $151/€128/Rs 9,743)
  • 4GB RAM+64GB storage: ¥1,299(approx. $196/€167/Rs 12,668)