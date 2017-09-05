Xiaomi is all set to pull the wraps off the company's flagship dual-camera phone in India on September 5, after months of teasing us with it.

Xiaomi is hosting a Global Launch 2017 event in New Delhi that is schedule to kick off at 12 pm. The company has also made arrangements to webcast the entire programme for the millions of Mi fans who cannot make it to the venue.

What to expect at 'Xiaomi Global Launch 2017'?

When Xiaomi vice-president (global) and India head Manu Jain Kumar announced in August the launch of a new dual-camera phone in the country in September, many fans believed the company might release the recently-unveiled Mi 5X or the flagship Mi 6 in the Indian market.

But when the company officially began sending the media invites, it specifically mentioned that the product was a new phone series and would be unveiled at a "global launch" programme.

Rumour has it that Xiaomi has been secretly working with Google and might launch an Android One series mobile with Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications and call it the "Mi A1" in India and other international markets.

Here's where to watch 'Xiaomi Global Launch 2017' event:

Interested readers can head to Xiaomi India's dedicated live event page (HERE) or go to the official Facebook page (HERE).

Expected specifications of Xiaomi Mi A1:

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi Mi A1 is said to house two 12MP OV cameras — one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi 5X will be able offer the Bokeh effect photo feature and optical zoom as well.

It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help it capture good-quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full-HD display with all-metal body, fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery supported by fast-charging technology.

Full specification of Xiaomi Mi 5X aka Mi A1: