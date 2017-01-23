Hugo Barra, VP (global) Xiaomi, on Facebook, confirmed that he has decided to quit the company and return to US.

After a successful stint at Google, Hugo Barra left the Silicon Valley to Beijing, to lead the consumer electronics start-up firm Xiaomi in 2013, which back then, was touted as China's Apple.

Charismatic Brazilian-born Barra can be credited for literally creating a new brand image for Xiaomi from scratch. Under his leadership, Xiaomi made huge strides in developing devices with top-notch hardware and yet cost half of what the competitors offer. Xiaomi's flagship phones Mi 4, Mi Note, Mi 5 and Mi Note 2 and also Redmi Note 3 series received huge appreciation and as an icing on the cake, recently launched Mi Mix set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.

The Mi Mix is a first of its kind in smartphone industry to boast edge-less display (with 93.4 screen-to-body). This apparently helped Xiaomi shed its copy-cat tag and become a trend setter.

That's not all; Barra also helped Xiaomi successfully expand operations in India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and 20 other markets including Russia, Mexico, and Poland.

Especially in India, Xiaomi witnessed huge growth and in 2016, it recorded $1 billion revenue in a single year, fastest technology company to achieve that mark within three years of entering the Indian market.

Barra's leadership acumen and equally impressive showmanship made Xiaomi product launch event reminded us of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs eccentric (in a good way) showmanship.

Now, Barra citing health concern and long term isolation from family, has decided to move back to the Silicon Valley to start an un-disclosed venture later in the year.

Hugo Barra is slated to leave Xiaomi's administration at the end of February, but will continue to work in limited terms with the company as an advisor-only role.

Here is the Hugo Barra's Facebook full transcript: