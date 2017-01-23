Hugo Barra, VP (global) Xiaomi, on Facebook, confirmed that he has decided to quit the company and return to US.
After a successful stint at Google, Hugo Barra left the Silicon Valley to Beijing, to lead the consumer electronics start-up firm Xiaomi in 2013, which back then, was touted as China's Apple.
Charismatic Brazilian-born Barra can be credited for literally creating a new brand image for Xiaomi from scratch. Under his leadership, Xiaomi made huge strides in developing devices with top-notch hardware and yet cost half of what the competitors offer. Xiaomi's flagship phones Mi 4, Mi Note, Mi 5 and Mi Note 2 and also Redmi Note 3 series received huge appreciation and as an icing on the cake, recently launched Mi Mix set a new benchmark in the smartphone industry.
The Mi Mix is a first of its kind in smartphone industry to boast edge-less display (with 93.4 screen-to-body). This apparently helped Xiaomi shed its copy-cat tag and become a trend setter.
That's not all; Barra also helped Xiaomi successfully expand operations in India, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and 20 other markets including Russia, Mexico, and Poland.
Especially in India, Xiaomi witnessed huge growth and in 2016, it recorded $1 billion revenue in a single year, fastest technology company to achieve that mark within three years of entering the Indian market.
Barra's leadership acumen and equally impressive showmanship made Xiaomi product launch event reminded us of Apple's co-founder Steve Jobs eccentric (in a good way) showmanship.
Now, Barra citing health concern and long term isolation from family, has decided to move back to the Silicon Valley to start an un-disclosed venture later in the year.
Hugo Barra is slated to leave Xiaomi's administration at the end of February, but will continue to work in limited terms with the company as an advisor-only role.
Here is the Hugo Barra's Facebook full transcript:
THANKS FOR A GREAT 3.5 YEARS, MI FANS — When Lei Jun and Bin Lin came to me nearly four years ago with the opportunity to help turn a young rockstar startup into a global player, I embarked on what has been the greatest and most challenging adventure of my life. I moved to Beijing, 6,500 miles out of my comfort zone in Silicon Valley, to build from scratch a startup team within a bigger startup. This journey has been nothing short of spectacular in every way, and I can proudly say that Xiaomi Global is the first baby I helped bring into the world :)
But what I've realized is that the last few years of living in such a singular environment have taken a huge toll on my life and started affecting my health. My friends, what I consider to be my home, and my life are back in Silicon Valley, which is also much closer to my family. Seeing how much I've left behind these past few years, it is clear to me that the time has come to return.
As I thought about this late last year, I concluded that Xiaomi is in a very good place on its global expansion path, and if there was ever going to be a good time for me to come back home, that time is now — when I can confidently say our global business is no longer just an in-house startup. We turned India from a dream into Xiaomi's largest international market with $1 billion in annual revenues, faster than any company in India's history. We expanded into Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, and more recently 20 other markets including Russia, Mexico, and Poland. We teamed up with Google to launch our first official product in the US, and with our successful debut at CES 2017 — where we won 3 prestigious awards — the world now sees that Xiaomi is a global player changing the tech industry through our simple promise of bringing innovation to everyone.
More importantly, we now have a team of some of the most remarkable and enthusiastic people I have ever worked with, and leaving them all behind is without doubt the most difficult part of stepping away. At the same time, I know I'll be leaving them in very good hands. Xiaomi now has a strong, globally-minded executive team who will continue to drive the momentum we began together.
I want to thank the Xiaomi founders, and particularly our CEO Lei Jun, who has been a mentor and a friend. It has been both humbling and uplifting to work with a man whose vision is redefining the role technology plays in all of our lives, and the role the China tech industry plays in the world. As a friend and shareholder of the company, I am honoured that he has been very supportive of my transition and has asked me to remain an advisor to Xiaomi indefinitely, as we continue to extend our reach around the world.
For me, as for many people in China, the Spring Festival brings new beginnings, and I will be transitioning out of my role at Xiaomi in February after Chinese New Year. I will take some much-needed time off before embarking on a new adventure back in Silicon Valley.
To my Xiaomi colleagues in China and India: as I leave our home in Beijing and Bangalore, please be assured that I will remain your loyal and grateful Mi fan 虎哥. I will be watching diligently from the sidelines and rooting for you guys all the way! And, of course, a very special shout-out to all our Mi fans around the world, who have won my heart for life!
Stay in touch guys :)
I'll be seeing you,
Hugo