Xiaomi's upcoming dual-camera Android flagship phone is said to be exclusively sold on select e-retail stores soon after the launch this month.

The Indian arm of Xiaomi on Twitter confirmed that Flipkart will be their official partner to exclusively sell the new phone. The price and availability details of the device is slated to be announced on September 5.

What exactly is launching at Xiaomi India product unveiling event on September 5?

So far, Xiaomi has not officially revealed the name of the device, but teasers and the numerous reports have indicated that the company might unveil the Mi 5X, as it was unveiled just a month ago in China.

However, there is a slight possibility that the company might launch brand new Mi A1. Rumours are rife that Mi A1 is developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with Google and sell it as mid-range Android One series. It is said to house same internal hardware and design language as seen in the Mi 5X, but will run pure Android OS instead of custom MIUI.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi Mi 5X comes packed with two 12MP OV cameras, one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi 5X will be able offer Bokeh effect photo feature and optical zoom. It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help it capture good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it houses equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Other stipulated features include 5.5-inch full HD display with all-metal body, fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery with fast-charging capability.

Excited to announce Mi’s first flagship Dual Camera phone. Coming soon exclusively on @Flipkart! Reveal on 5th September. #PortrayYourself https://t.co/8FugBVlXUa — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 2, 2017

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 5X aka Mi A1: