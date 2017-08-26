It seems Xiaomi is keen to expand its market after making its presence felt in several countries, including India. Now, the Chinese mobile phone maker is all set to enter Thailand and the handsets that will first come to the country are popular budget smartphone Redmi Note 4 and the flagship Mi 6 that was launched a few months ago.

Xiaomi has announced at an event in Bangkok that VST ECS sellers have got the distribution rights (both online and offline) of its products along with servicing responsibility in Thailand, according to MyDriver. Retailers Lazada and IT City will make Xiaomi devices, including the Redmi Note 4 and Mi 6 in the country, and the units are expected to reach on August 28.

The report went on to say that the Xiaomi Mi 6 6GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will be available in black colour for THB13,790 (around $414) and the Redmi Note 4 will come in gray and black colours at THB6,790 (around $200). However, there is no mention of other variants of the devices will be available for purchase.

Xiaomi Mi 6

The device comes in two variants – 6GB RAM+64GB ROM model and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM variant – and sports a 5.15-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (428 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system and a 3,350mAh battery with Fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0).

In terms of camera, it features a dual 12 MP main cameras – one with f/1.8 aperture, 27mm lens, OIS 4-axis, and the other with 52mm lens and f/2.6 aperture --, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm @ 27mm and 1.0 µm @ 52mm pixel size, and an 8MP front-snapper.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

The handset is available in three variants – 2GB RAM + 32GB ROM, 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (memory expandable up to 128GB via microSD card). It sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and runs Android Marshmallow operating system.

The device also has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, a 5MP front snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field, and a 4,100mAh battery.