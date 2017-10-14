With Diwali just a few days away, almost all major e-commerce websites have started their respective festive sales, offering attractive deals and discounts on a range of products. While both Amazon and Flipkart have started their three-day sales on Saturday, Snapdeal began its "Unbox Diwali Sale" on Friday.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has also joined the party with its "Diwali with Mi" sale, which will take place between October 14 and October 17. As part of the three-day shopping extravaganza, the company has offered several deals and discounts on various products, ranging from smartphones to accessories.

Deals on smartphones

Xiaomi has put the recently launched Mi Mix 2 under the "Dhanteras Preview Sale" which will start on October 17 at 12pm. The new smartphone is now priced at Rs. 35,999 (with no cost EMI), instead of the original price tag of Rs. 37,999.

Xiaomi has also cut the price of the Redmi Note 4. The company is now offering Rs. 1,000 discount on the 32GB variant with 3GB of RAM, which now costs Rs. 9,999. The 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 10,999 with a discount of Rs. 2,000.

Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs. 1,500 off on the Redmi 4, which is the company's second best-selling smartphone after the Redmi Note 4. Here're the price details for different variants of the Redmi 4:

- 16GB variant with 2GB of RAM: Rs. 6,999

- 32GB variant with 3GB of RAM: Rs 8,999

- 64GB variant with 4GB of RAM: Rs 10,999

Xiaomi is also offering up to Rs. 2,000 off on the Mi Max 2. The 32GB variant is priced at Rs. 12,999 while the 64GB variant will set you back by Rs. 14,999.

In addition, the Redmi 4A is priced at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 for the 16GB and 32GB variants, respectively. The company is also offering the Mi A1 for Rs. 14,999 for the 64GB + 4GB RAM variant.

Deals on accessories

Xiaomi's Mi Band HRX Edition is now offered at Rs. 1,299 while Mi headphones (Comfort White) and Mi in-ear headphones (Basic Matte) now cost Rs. 2,699 and Rs. 499, respectively.

Mi Bluetooth speaker Basic 2 is now up for Rs. 1,799 while the Mi Bluetooth speaker mini and Mi in-ear headphones pro HD silver are priced at Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,799, respectively.

In addition, the 10,000mAh Mi Powerbank and 20,000mAh Mi Powerbank are getting Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 discounts, which bring down the their price to Rs. 999 and Rs. 1,899, respectively.

Xiaomi is also offering deals on a lot of other products, including air purifiers, routers and car chargers. More details are available here.