Popular Chinese smartphone Xiaomi, which is flying high with record sales of Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4 series and the recent launch of flagship Android One Mi A1 series, has come up with promotional sale campaign ahead of Diwali festival, India's longest shopping season of the year.

The company has collaborated with top e-commerce brands such as Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Tata Cliq, proprietary Mi.com and also big retail chains including Mi Preferred distribution partners and self-owned Mi Homes to offer huge discounts on wide range of Xiaomi smartphones, accessories and ecosystem products.

"The year 2017 has been a very successful journey for Xiaomi and during our 3-year journey, we sold more than 25 Million smartphones. Our product launches this year have been accepted widely and have gained an immense amount of interest from Mi Fans. After last year's fantastic Diwali response where we sold more than 1 Million devices in less than 18 days, we have even bigger plans for our Mi Fans. We would like to make this experience count for them and continue to celebrate this year's success with them," Raghu Reddy, Head - Online sales, Xiaomi India, said in statement.

Here's what Xiaomi's partner sellers are offering during the pre-Diwali sale:

Amazon's Great Indian Shopping Festival:

It is already underway and will conclude on September 24. During Great Indian sale, Amazon is offering deals [see below] on Redmi 4, Mi Max 2 (4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 32GB) along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Powerbanks and other audio accessories. Mi Band - HRX Edition will retail at Rs1299 and Redmi 4A will be available on Amazon at Rs 5,999 onwards.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale:

It is also underway in India and will conclude on 24 September, but will offer discounts more Xiaomi products including Redmi Note 4, Mi Max 2 (4GB + 64GB), along with Mi Router 3C, Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Powerbanks and other audio accessories. New launches include Mi Band - HRX Edition will retail at Rs 1299 and Redmi 4A (4GB + 32GB) will be available on Flipkart at Rs 6,999.

On the other hand, Paytm and Tata Cliqwill sell Mi Max 2 (4GB + 64GB) between September 21 to 24 at discounted price of Rs12,999 against Rs14,999.

As far as the brick-and-mortar retail chains (Xiaomi offline partners and Mi Home stores) are concerned, they will give festive offers between from September 24 to October 2 across all Xiaomi smartphones and accessories.

Furthermore, Xiaomi has announced to host its own Diwali with Mi sale Mi.com between September 27 ( 10:00 am onwards) to September 29 (till mid-night) and will offer deals on all Xiaomi smartphones, ecosystem products and accessories.

Details of offers on Xiaomi smartphones:

Redmi Note 4 variants-- 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB--will get a price cut of Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 2,000, respectively and will be available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 10,999.

Redmi 4 (3GB + 32GB); (4GB + 64GB) will get a price drop of Rs 500 and Rs1,500 respectively and will be available for Rs 8,499 and Rs 9,499.

Mi Max 2 models—4GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB storage—will get a price drop of Rs2,000 each and will be available for Rs12,999 and Rs14,999 respectively.

Xiaomi partner's offers during sale days (products bought on Mi.com only):

State Bank of India - Extra 5% cashback on SBI debit and credit cards. Paytm – Flat Rs 400 cashback on Redmi Note 4 (all variants) when you pay using Paytm. Hungama Music & Play (Video content) - Free Hungama Music (valid for 12 months) & Hungama Play (valid 3 months) with every smartphone purchase. Paytm Flights – Up to Rs 1,111 cashback on Domestic flight booking with every purchase made on mi.com Paytm flights cashback worth Rs 1111 with every purchase made on mi.com. The cashback is applicable once for tickets booked till October 31 2017.

Furthermore, Xiaomi is offering exclusive coupons in the form of cash and also F-codes for Reward Mi users on mi.com, from 12:00 pm on September 26 to 10:00 am on September 27. These can be redeemed for the purchase of Xiaomi products during Diwali with Mi sale.

