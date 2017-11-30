After days of teasing, Xiaomi is all geared up to pull the wraps off a brand new mobile in India on November 30.

The Xiaomi mobile launch is slated to kick-off at 12 pm and will be live-streamed on the company's dedicated website, so fans across the country can catch the action in the comfort of their homes or at any convenient place on their smartphones.

What is Xiaomi launching on November 30?

There is no official word on the device name, but Xiaomi is calling it the "Desh Ka Smartphone" — something that is said to be a game-changer in the Indian market.

Going by the three teasers released so far, the new Xiaomi phone will have three key features — long-lasting battery, the right combination of RAM and processor for multi-tasking and large storage capacity — and will be sold exclusively on Flipkart.

Since India is price-sensitive market and a major chunk of the population is still to embrace smartphones, Xiaomi is most likely to offer the phone in an affordable price range to attract those who are planning to migrate from keypad-based feature phones to touchscreen mobiles.

Reliable reports have indicated that Xiaomi might unveil the Redmi 5A as it fits description given in the three teasers.

Having already become a joint leader with Samsung in the Indian smartphone market, Xiaomi, if it succeeds in eliciting good response from consumers with the 'Desh Ka Smartphone', has the potential to emerge the numero uno brand at the end of the first quarter of 2018.

Interested readers can live action of Xiaomi 'Desh Ka Smartphone' launch event: HERE [Starts at 12 pm IST]

