Chinese smartphone-maker Xiaomi, which is riding high on the overwhelming sales of the Redmi Note 4 and the Redmi 4 series, is all geared up to launch a new mobile next week.

Xiaomi has confirmed that it will host a dual-camera phone unveiling event in New Delhi on September 5, and what's interesting is that the company says it will be a global launch.

So, what does Xiaomi really intend to showcase next week?

When Manu Jain Kumar, Xiaomi vice president (global) and India head, earlier in the month announced the launch of a new dual-camera phone in the country, many guessed that the recently-unveiled Mi 5X or the Mi 6 would make it to Indian shores.

But, the mention of "global launch" in the invite hints that the company has developed something different and very specific for the Indian market. Rumours are rife that Xiaomi has been secretly working with Google and it might launch an Android One-series mobile with Xiaomi Mi 5X specifications, and call it the "Mi A1".

Many believe the marriage of Google and Xiaomi will benefit both the companies. Google's first Android One series made its global debut in India in 2014, but it never found traction in the market. The primary reason could be Xiaomi.

How, you ask? Xiaomi entered the Indian market around same time as the first Android One series, and offered phones with much better hardware. This could be the reason the Chinese company has made so much progress in India's burgeoning cellphone market since then.

Now, it looks like Google and Xiaomi partnership — a match made in heaven — are working together and could be able to attract more patrons, particularly the niche customers who crave for the pure Android experience and good hardware.

Google-Xiaomi will be happy to serve them, in this case the feature-rich Mi 5X and Mi A1 with vanilla Android.

Furthermore, Xiaomi Mi A1 will get faster software updates, as Google will directly support software and roll them out in quick time, like with the Pixel series. This means they will get the latest Android Oreo soon after they hits stores in India.

For those unaware, Google has already commenced globally rolling out the Android 8.0 to the proprietary Pixel series, and also the affiliated Nexus and Android One series.

Once launched, the Xiaomi Mi A1 series should kick up a huge storm in the Indian smartphone market, and could help the company shorten the gap with the chart leader Samsung.

For the uninitiated, Xiaomi Mi 5X comes packed with two 12MP OV cameras — one with wide-angle lens and another with Telephoto lens. With dual-camera, the Mi 5X will be able offer the Bokeh effect photo feature and optical zoom.

It also comes with dual-tone LED flash, which will help it capture good quality images under low-light conditions.

On the front, it houses an equally impressive 5MP wide-angle snapper with beautification feature.

Other stipulated features include a 5.5-inch full HD display with all-metal body, a fingerprint sensor on the back, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a 3,080mAh battery supported by with fast-charging technology.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Mi 5X aka Mi A1:

Model Xiaomi Mi 5X aka Mi A1 Display 5.5-inch full HD (1920x1080p) screen with 2.5D glass cover Pixel density: 401 ppi (pixels per inch) OS Mi 5X: Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 9

Mi A1: Pure Android 7.1.1 Nougat Processor 14 nano-meter FinFET architecture-based 64-bit class 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core (8x ARM Cortex A53) CPU GPU Adreno 506 RAM 4GB Storage 64GB Camera Main: 12MP wide-angle camera+ 12MP Telephoto camera having OV series sensor, dual-tone LED flash, optical zoom, full HD video recording, optical zoom, Bokeh effect via Portrait mode

Front: 5MP selfie camera with beautification features Battery 3,080mAh with fast charging technology Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, Type C USB port, A-GPS, FM Radio, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm and a dedicated audio amplifier Dimensions 155.4 x 75.8 x 7.3 mm Weight 165g Colours Gold, Black, and Rose Gold (Pink). Price (In China) ¥1499 ($222/€191/Rs.14,283)

