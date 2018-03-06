Xiaomi is going to launch a new smart television in India on Wednesday, March 7, and a lot is being talked about which model will be hitting the markets. A recent leak suggested that the Chinese tech giant would introduce a 43-inch Mi LED Smart TV 4C for less than Rs 30,000, which is going to further disrupt the Indian television market following the success of 55-inch Mi TV 4.

While it's great news for the Indian consumers that a new cheaper smart TV is arriving in the country, there will likely be a conflict between Xiaomi's own two models. The 55-inch Mi TV 4 is a flagship model priced at Rs 39,999 and the upcoming 43-inch Mi TV 4C is going to be priced under Rs 30,000. So which one is it going to be for you?

Since the upcoming 43-inch Mi TV 4C is already available in China, it is possible to get an early peek into what's coming. The biggest question now is which Mi TV model is best suited for you – the 43-inch Mi TV 4C or the 55-inch Mi TV 4? We are going to compare both smart televisions to give you a better understanding of which one's more suitable.

Design & display

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 features a 55-inch frameless design and has a thickness of just 4.99mm, which the company claims is the world's thinnest 4K LED TV. The 55-inch screen has a 4K (3840x2160p) resolution, LED SVA (Superior Vertical Alignment) display (Samsung-made) panel, a contrast ratio of 6,000:1, 60Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time and 178-degree viewing angle.

On the other hand, the upcoming Mi LED Smart TV 4C sports a 43-inch display with Full HD (1920x1080p) resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 6.5ms latency, 4000:1 contrast ratio and 178-degree viewing angle. The Mi TV 4C is not as thin as the Mi T 4, but it's still sleek at 9mm.

Core features

Xiaomi 55-inch TV is powered by a 64-bit 1.8GHz Amlogic Cortex A53 quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 8GB eMMC storage and 750MHz Mali-T830 GPU. The 43-inch Mi TV 4C comes with a 1.5GHz quad-core Amlogic Cortex-A53 processor, Mali-T450 GPU. In terms of RAM and storage, the Chinese model comes with 1GB+8GB configuration, but the recent leak suggests 3GB+32GB setup in the Mi TV 4C.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C supports connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, Dolby, and DTS Audio. There is a blue-light-reducing mode to reduce strain on eyes. The Mi TV 4C also supports HDR 10 and HLG.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4 also sports Dual-Band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0, Dolby and DTS audio system. The television comes with three HDMI ports and an Ethernet port for wired connectivity.

Both televisions run AOSP-based PatchWall assistant, which uses deep learning AI technology to give content-based recommendations. The PatchWall Smart TV OS helps the TV intelligently connect to set-top boxes.

The 55-inch Mi TV 4 in India comes with a free Mi Remote with 11 buttons on it, which can control any HDMI device that supports CEC. On the other hand, Xiaomi offers a separate ¥99 (roughly Rs 1,000) Bluetooth remote control with Bluetooth, Speech Recognition, Mi Touch, and Infrared features. It would be a great add-on for Mi TV 4C buyers if the company can pair it in the TV box.

Pre-loaded content

It is disappointing that Xiaomi hasn't managed to offer Netflix and Amazon Prime Video on its smart TV in India, but it claims to have a massive video content library with 500,000 hours of content to watch, of which 80 percent is free. The company has partnered with 15 different content partnerships, including those with Sony Liv, Voot, TVF, Hungama Play, Flickstree, Sun NXT, Zee5, Hotstar, Viu and Alt Balaji, across 12 Indic languages, to offer varied content on its televisions.

Not just the Mi TV 4 (55), but any TV that launches with PatchWall UI will have access to Xiaomi's content library, so it's natural to expect the same on Mi TV 4C.