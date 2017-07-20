Popular Chinese mobile maker Xiaomi made its official debut in India on July 8, 2014, with the launch of Mi 3 smartphone and to mark its third anniversary, the company is hosting the promotional sale of its entire product line with cash coupons and discounts on basic Redmi series handsets, latest Mi Max 2, Wi-Fi routers, earphones and power banks among others from July 20 to July 21.

Besides that, the company is hosting the Re 1 flash sale on feature-rich devices including Redmi 4A (x 10), Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 (x 15) and 10,000mAh Mi PowerBank 2 (x 25) series for two days i.e. July 20, 21 at two times—11:00 am and 1:00 pm—each day.

Xiaomi's Re 1 flash sale is very enticing but it's very hard to get your hands on the devices as there will be limited stocks and adhere to pre-conditions set by the company. We have come up with easy to follow steps that will help you improve your chances during the upcoming sale.

Xiaomi Re 1 flash sale buying guide:

Prerequisite:

In order to participate in the Xiaomi's Re. 1 flash sale, users need to have a personal account on Mi Store. It will be hosted simultaneously on both on the mobile application for smartphone users and also on the desktop version for those who prefer participating on their PCs.

Registered consumers are advised to log in to their respective Xiaomi's Mi.com store (Desktop version) account or Mi mobile App and update the shipping address so that you get the device to your cart, and finish the payment transaction fast.

Just minutes before the sale, test the internet connection by refreshing the page at regular intervals and also shut down all other tabs on browser so that internet band is dedicated to Xiaomi flash sale webpage.

For trouble-free experience, we advise consumers to login into their respective Xiaomi account half an hour or 15 minutes before the sale.

Make sure to keep the credit/debit card with you. If the payment is not completed within pre-set time, the product in the cart will be transferred to the next eligible buyer.

Note: The company has warned that user who successfully adds a product during the Sale must complete the purchase within two (2) hours of the product being added to his/her cart, failing which the order will be cancelled.

It goes without saying that speed and timing are very crucial in this Re. 1 flash sale, as millions of people are vying to have their hands on the limited number of the Redmi 4A, Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 and 10,000mAh Mi PowerBank 2. So, be attentive in the final seconds of the flash sale countdown and when the clock strikes zero, click the buy button and finish the payment quickly or else the device will be forwarded to the next eligible buyer.

Watch this space for latest news on Xiaomi products.