Most-anticipated features of Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Fans of Samsung Galaxy apps are in for some exciting news as the industrious XDA Developers have just ported a bunch of Galaxy Note 8 apps for all Samsung devices running Android Nougat at such short notice.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rendersEvan Blass‏ via Twitter

This comes as a great surprise as the flagship Galaxy Note 8 device was barely launched four days ago on August 23. The XDA team has bundled the following Note 8 apps in its custom firmware file for all Samsung devices running Android Nougat OS:

  • Phone and Contacts
  • Incall UI
  • Browser
  • Clock
  • Calendar
  • TouchWiz Home
  • Edge Lightning
  • Task Edge
  • People Edge
  • S Finder
  • Samsung Themes Store
  • Smart Manager
  • Keyboard
  • Gallery
  • Calculator
  • Weather

Veteran custom ROM users should have no issues in installing this firmware via TWRP recovery after rooting the device. Nevertheless, novice users may follow the step-by-step guide posted below (courtesy of XDA Developers) to bring the Galaxy Note 8 UI experience on their ageing Samsung smartphones.

Pre-requisites

  • Samsung device
  • Android Nougat 7.0 or above
  • TWRP recovery and Rooot

How to install Galaxy Note 8 apps on Samsung devices running Android 7.0 Nougat

  • Download the zip file using the link provided HERE.
  • Uninstall your current Samsung Browser and Samsung Calculator.
  • Boot your device into recovery and press install. Now, select the downloaded zip file and flash it.
  • Reboot your device once the installation completes.
