Fans of Samsung Galaxy apps are in for some exciting news as the industrious XDA Developers have just ported a bunch of Galaxy Note 8 apps for all Samsung devices running Android Nougat at such short notice.

This comes as a great surprise as the flagship Galaxy Note 8 device was barely launched four days ago on August 23. The XDA team has bundled the following Note 8 apps in its custom firmware file for all Samsung devices running Android Nougat OS:

Phone and Contacts

Incall UI

Browser

Clock

Calendar

TouchWiz Home

Edge Lightning

Task Edge

People Edge

S Finder

Samsung Themes Store

Smart Manager

Keyboard

Gallery

Calculator

Weather

Veteran custom ROM users should have no issues in installing this firmware via TWRP recovery after rooting the device. Nevertheless, novice users may follow the step-by-step guide posted below (courtesy of XDA Developers) to bring the Galaxy Note 8 UI experience on their ageing Samsung smartphones.

Pre-requisites

Samsung device

Android Nougat 7.0 or above

TWRP recovery and Rooot

How to install Galaxy Note 8 apps on Samsung devices running Android 7.0 Nougat