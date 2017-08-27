Fans of Samsung Galaxy apps are in for some exciting news as the industrious XDA Developers have just ported a bunch of Galaxy Note 8 apps for all Samsung devices running Android Nougat at such short notice.
This comes as a great surprise as the flagship Galaxy Note 8 device was barely launched four days ago on August 23. The XDA team has bundled the following Note 8 apps in its custom firmware file for all Samsung devices running Android Nougat OS:
- Phone and Contacts
- Incall UI
- Browser
- Clock
- Calendar
- TouchWiz Home
- Edge Lightning
- Task Edge
- People Edge
- S Finder
- Samsung Themes Store
- Smart Manager
- Keyboard
- Gallery
- Calculator
- Weather
Veteran custom ROM users should have no issues in installing this firmware via TWRP recovery after rooting the device. Nevertheless, novice users may follow the step-by-step guide posted below (courtesy of XDA Developers) to bring the Galaxy Note 8 UI experience on their ageing Samsung smartphones.
Pre-requisites
- Samsung device
- Android Nougat 7.0 or above
- TWRP recovery and Rooot
How to install Galaxy Note 8 apps on Samsung devices running Android 7.0 Nougat
- Download the zip file using the link provided HERE.
- Uninstall your current Samsung Browser and Samsung Calculator.
- Boot your device into recovery and press install. Now, select the downloaded zip file and flash it.
- Reboot your device once the installation completes.