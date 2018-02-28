Five things to know about the Xbox One X Close
Five things to know about the Xbox One X

Xbox gamers now don't need to part with their dear titles if they upgraded to the latest Xbox One X as Microsoft's lauded gaming consoles have this nifty feature called "backward compatibility" to allow the old titles to run on the latest-gen console with enhanced graphics and game-play.

Popular titles like Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Forza Horizon, Fallout 3, Halo 3, Gears of War 3, Skate 3, Assassin's Creed, Mirror's Edge, and Oblivion have all received enhanced graphics to show you nine times the original pixel count on the Xbox One X.

Avid Xbox gamers are quite familiar with backward compatibility, and Microsoft keeps adding new titles from time to time.

To know if your favorite title is backward compatible with Xbox One X, go through the list below. Even better, use the keys CTRL + F and type your game title name to make it quick.

Xbox

Black

BloodRayne 2

Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge

Dead to Rights

Fuzion Frenzy

Grabbed by the Ghoulies

The King of Fighters Neowave

Ninja Gaiden Black

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Psychonauts

Red Faction II

Sid Meier's Pirates

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Xbox 360

0 Day Attack on Earth

3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures

A Kingdom for Keflings

A World of Keflings

Aegis Wing

Age of Booty

Alan Wake

Alan Wake's American Nightmare

Alice: Madness Returns

Alien Hominid HD

Altered Beast

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Arkanoid Live

Army of Two

Assassin's Creed

Assassin's Creed II

Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood

Assassin's Creed III

Assassin's Creed Revelations

Assassin's Creed Rogue

Assault Heroes 2

Asteroids & Deluxe

AstroPop

Aqua

Babel Rising

Band of Bugs

Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts

Banjo Tooie

Banjo Kazooie

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battlefield: Bad Company

Battlefield: Bad Company 2

Battlefield 3

BattleBlock Theater

Battlestations: Midway

Bayonetta

Beat'n Groovy

Bejeweled 2

Bejeweled 3

Bellator: MMA Onslaught

Beyond Good & Evil HD

Bionic Commando Rearmed 2

BioShock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

Bloodforge

Blood Knights

Blood of the Werewolf

BloodRayne: Betrayal

Blue Dragon

Bomberman Live: Battlefest

Boom Boom Rocket

Borderlands

Borderlands 2

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brain Challenge

Bullet Soul

Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst

Bully: Scholarship Edition

Burnout Paradise

Cabela's Alaskan Adventures

Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013

Cabela's Hunting Expeditions

Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai

Call of Duty 2

Call of Duty 3

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Black Ops

Call of Duty: Black Ops II

Call of Duty: Ghosts

Call of Duty: World at War

Call of Juarez Gunslinger

Capcom Arcade Cabinet

Carcassonne

Cars: Mater-National Championship

Cars 2

Castle Crashers

Castlestorm

Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

Catherine

The Cave

Centipede & Millipede

Child of Light

Civilization: Revolution

Clannad

Commanders: Attack of the Genos

Comic Jumper

Comix Zone

Condemned

Contra

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Crackdown

Crazy Taxi

Crystal Quest

Crystal Defenders

Cyber Troopers Virtual On: Oratorio Tangram

The Darkness II

Dark Souls

Dark Void

Darksiders

Darksiders II

Daytona USA

de Blob 2

Dead Rising 2: Case West

Dead Rising 2: Case Zero

Dead Space

Dead Space 2

Dead Space 3

Dead Space Ignition

Deadfall Adventures

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deadly Premonition

Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue

Defense Grid

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut

Dig Dug

Dirt 3

Dirt Showdown

Discs of Tron

Disney Bolt

Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Domino Master

Doom

Doom II

Doom 3: BFG Edition

Doritos Crash Course

Double Dragon: Neon

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon's Lair

Driver: San Franciso

DuckTales Remastered

Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project

Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara

Dungeon Siege III

E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme

Earthworm Jim HD

Earth Defense Force 2017

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Encleverment Experiment

Escape Dead Island

F1 2014

Fable Anniversary

Fable II

Fable II Pub Games

Fable III

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout: New Vegas

Far Cry 2

Far Cry 3

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon

Feeding Frenzy

Feeding Frenzy 2

Fighting Vipers

Final Fight: Double Impact

Flashback

Flock

Forza Horizon

Fret Nice

Frogger

Frogger 2

FunTown Mahjong

Galaga

Galaga Legions

Galaga Legions DX

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gatling Gears

Gears of War

Gears of War 2

Gears of War 3

Gears of War: Judgment

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved

Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2

Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

Ghostbusters

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Gin Rummy

Girl Fight

Goat Simulator

Golden Axe

Go! Go! Break Steady

Golf: Tee It Up

Grand Theft Auto IV

Grid 2

Gripshift

Guardian Heroes

Gunstar Heroes

Guwange

Gyromancer

Gyruss

Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax

Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition

Halo 4

Halo: Reach

Halo: Spartan Assault

Halo Wars

Hard Corps: Uprising

Hardwood Backgammon

Hardwood Hearts

Hardwood Spades

Harms Way

Haunted House

Heavy Weapon

Hexic 2

Hexic HD

Hitman: Absolution

Hydro Thunder

I Am Alive

Ikaruga

Ilomilo

Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition

Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Iron Brigade

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jet Set Radio

Jetpac Refuelled

Jewel Quest

Joe Danger Special Edition

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joust

Joy Ride Turbo

Juju

Jurassic Park: The Game

Just Cause 2

Kameo

Kane & Lynch 2

Killer Is Dead

The King of Fighters '98

The King of Fighters 2002

KOF Sky Stage

Lazy Raiders

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Lego Batman

Lego Indiana Jones

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Limbo

Lode Runner

Lost Odyssey

Lumines Live!

Luxor 2

Mad Tracks

Mafia II

Magic: The Gathering 2012

Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death

Mars: War Logs

Mass Effect

Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect 3

Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath, and Beyond

The Maw

Medal of Honor: Airborne

Meet the Robinsons

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug XX

Midway Arcade Origins

Might & Magic Clash of Heroes

Military Madness

Mirror's Edge

The Misadventures of P.B. Winterbottom

Missile Command

Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine

Monday Night Combat

Monkey Island: SE

Monkey Island 2: SE

Monopoly Deal

Moon Diver

Motocross Madness

Ms. Splosion Man

Ms Pac-Man

Mutant Blobs Attack

Mutant Storm Empire

Mutant Storm Reloaded

MX vs. ATV Reflex

N+

NBA Jam: On Fire Edition

Neogeo Battle Coliseum

Nights Into Dreams

Of Orcs and Men

Omega Five

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

The Orange Box

Outland

Pac-Man

Pac-Man C.E

Pac-Man CE DX+

Pac-Man Museum

Peggle

Peggle 2

Perfect Dark

Perfect Dark Zero

Persona 4 Arena

Phantasy Star II

Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds

Pinball FX

Planets Under Attack

Plants vs. Zombies

Poker Smash

Portal: Still Alive

Portal 2

Prince of Persia

Prey

Pure

Putty Squad

Puzzle Quest

Puzzle Quest 2

Puzzle Quest: Galactrix

QIX++ Puzzlegeddon

Rage

Raiden IV

Raskulls

Rayman 3 HD

Rayman Legends

Rayman Origins

Red Dead Redemption

Red Faction: Armageddon

Red Faction: Battlegrounds

RoboBlitz

Rocket Knight

R-Type Dimensions

Runner 2

Sacred 3

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row: The Third

Saints Row IV

Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space

Sam & Max Save the World

Samurai Shodown II

Scarygirl

Scrap Metal

ScreamRide

Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co.

Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World

Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl

Shadow Assault/Tenchu

Shadow Complex

Shadowrun

Shadows of the Damned

Shank 2

Shinobi

Shred Nebula

Shotest Shogi

Silent Hill: Downpour

Skate 3

Skullgirls

Skydive

Slender: The Arrival

Small Arms

Sniper Elite V2

Soltrio Solitaire

Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed

Sonic & Knuckles

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic The Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1

Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II

Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur II

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Ark

Space Giraffe

Space Invaders Infinity Gene

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunky

The Splatters

Splinter Cell: Conviction

Split/Second

Splosion Man

SSX

Stacking

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Strania

Street Fighter IV

Stuntman: Ignition

Super Contra

Super Meat Boy

Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition

Supreme Commander 2

Syberia

Tecmo Bowl Throwback

Tekken 6

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Texas Hold 'Em

Ticket to Ride

TimeShift

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2

Tomb Raider: Underworld

Torchlight

Tour de France 2009

Tour de France 2011

Toy Soldiers

Toy Soldiers Cold War

Toy Story 3

Tower Bloxx Deluxe

Trials HD

Trine 2

Tron: Evolution

Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon

Unbound Saga

Undertow

Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown

Viva Piñata

Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise

The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series

The Walking Dead: Season 2 - A Telltale Games Series

The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries

The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Wolfenstein 3D

World Puzzle

XCOM: Enemy Unknown

Yosumin Live

Zuma

Zuma's Revenge

We'll update this list as and when new titles are added. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: GameSpot 