Xbox gamers now don't need to part with their dear titles if they upgraded to the latest Xbox One X as Microsoft's lauded gaming consoles have this nifty feature called "backward compatibility" to allow the old titles to run on the latest-gen console with enhanced graphics and game-play.

Popular titles like Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, Forza Horizon, Fallout 3, Halo 3, Gears of War 3, Skate 3, Assassin's Creed, Mirror's Edge, and Oblivion have all received enhanced graphics to show you nine times the original pixel count on the Xbox One X.

Avid Xbox gamers are quite familiar with backward compatibility, and Microsoft keeps adding new titles from time to time.

To know if your favorite title is backward compatible with Xbox One X, go through the list below. Even better, use the keys CTRL + F and type your game title name to make it quick.

Xbox

Black BloodRayne 2 Crimson Skies: High Road to Revenge Dead to Rights Fuzion Frenzy Grabbed by the Ghoulies The King of Fighters Neowave Ninja Gaiden Black Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Psychonauts Red Faction II Sid Meier's Pirates Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Xbox 360

0 Day Attack on Earth 3D Ultra Minigolf Adventures A Kingdom for Keflings A World of Keflings Aegis Wing Age of Booty Alan Wake Alan Wake's American Nightmare Alice: Madness Returns Alien Hominid HD Altered Beast Anomaly Warzone Earth Arkanoid Live Army of Two Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed II Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood Assassin's Creed III Assassin's Creed Revelations Assassin's Creed Rogue Assault Heroes 2 Asteroids & Deluxe AstroPop Aqua Babel Rising Band of Bugs Banjo Kazooie: Nuts n Bolts Banjo Tooie Banjo Kazooie Batman: Arkham Origins Battlefield: Bad Company Battlefield: Bad Company 2 Battlefield 3 BattleBlock Theater Battlestations: Midway Bayonetta Beat'n Groovy Bejeweled 2 Bejeweled 3 Bellator: MMA Onslaught Beyond Good & Evil HD Bionic Commando Rearmed 2 BioShock BioShock 2 BioShock Infinite Bloodforge Blood Knights Blood of the Werewolf BloodRayne: Betrayal Blue Dragon Bomberman Live: Battlefest Boom Boom Rocket Borderlands Borderlands 2 Bound by Flame Braid Brain Challenge Bullet Soul Bullet Soul: Infinite Burst Bully: Scholarship Edition Burnout Paradise Cabela's Alaskan Adventures Cabela's Dangerous Hunts 2013 Cabela's Hunting Expeditions Cabela's Survival: Shadows of Katmai Call of Duty 2 Call of Duty 3 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Ghosts Call of Duty: World at War Call of Juarez Gunslinger Capcom Arcade Cabinet Carcassonne Cars: Mater-National Championship Cars 2 Castle Crashers Castlestorm Castlevania: Symphony of the Night Catherine The Cave Centipede & Millipede Child of Light Civilization: Revolution Clannad Commanders: Attack of the Genos Comic Jumper Comix Zone Condemned Contra Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Crackdown Crazy Taxi Crystal Quest Crystal Defenders Cyber Troopers Virtual On: Oratorio Tangram The Darkness II Dark Souls Dark Void Darksiders Darksiders II Daytona USA de Blob 2 Dead Rising 2: Case West Dead Rising 2: Case Zero Dead Space Dead Space 2 Dead Space 3 Dead Space Ignition Deadfall Adventures Deadliest Warrior: Legends Deadliest Warrior: The Game Deadly Premonition Deathspank: Thongs of Virtue Defense Grid Deus Ex: Human Revolution Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut Dig Dug Dirt 3 Dirt Showdown Discs of Tron Disney Bolt Disney Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two Domino Master Doom Doom II Doom 3: BFG Edition Doritos Crash Course Double Dragon: Neon Dragon Age: Origins Dragon's Lair Driver: San Franciso DuckTales Remastered Duke Nukem: Manhattan Project Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara Dungeon Siege III E4: Every Extend Extra Extreme Earthworm Jim HD Earth Defense Force 2017 Earth Defense Force: Insect Armageddon Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Encleverment Experiment Escape Dead Island F1 2014 Fable Anniversary Fable II Fable II Pub Games Fable III Faery: Legends of Avalon Fallout 3 Fallout: New Vegas Far Cry 2 Far Cry 3 Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Feeding Frenzy Feeding Frenzy 2 Fighting Vipers Final Fight: Double Impact Flashback Flock Forza Horizon Fret Nice Frogger Frogger 2 FunTown Mahjong Galaga Galaga Legions Galaga Legions DX Garou: Mark of the Wolves Gatling Gears Gears of War Gears of War 2 Gears of War 3 Gears of War: Judgment Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved Geometry Wars: Retro Evolved 2 Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Ghostbusters Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime Gin Rummy Girl Fight Goat Simulator Golden Axe Go! Go! Break Steady Golf: Tee It Up Grand Theft Auto IV Grid 2 Gripshift Guardian Heroes Gunstar Heroes Guwange Gyromancer Gyruss Half-Minute Hero: Super Mega Neo Climax Halo: Combat Evolved Halo 3 Halo 3: ODST Campaign Edition Halo 4 Halo: Reach Halo: Spartan Assault Halo Wars Hard Corps: Uprising Hardwood Backgammon Hardwood Hearts Hardwood Spades Harms Way Haunted House Heavy Weapon Hexic 2 Hexic HD Hitman: Absolution Hydro Thunder I Am Alive Ikaruga Ilomilo Injustice: Gods Among Us + disc-only Ultimate Edition Insanely Twisted Shadow Planet Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos Iron Brigade Jeremy McGrath's Offroad Jet Set Radio Jetpac Refuelled Jewel Quest Joe Danger Special Edition Joe Danger 2: The Movie Joust Joy Ride Turbo Juju Jurassic Park: The Game Just Cause 2 Kameo Kane & Lynch 2 Killer Is Dead The King of Fighters '98 The King of Fighters 2002 KOF Sky Stage Lazy Raiders Left 4 Dead Left 4 Dead 2 Lego Batman Lego Indiana Jones Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues Lego Pirates of the Caribbean: The Video Game Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga Limbo Lode Runner Lost Odyssey Lumines Live! Luxor 2 Mad Tracks Mafia II Magic: The Gathering 2012 Marlow Briggs and the Mask of Death Mars: War Logs Mass Effect Mass Effect 2 Mass Effect 3 Matt Hazard: Blood, Bath, and Beyond The Maw Medal of Honor: Airborne Meet the Robinsons Mega Man 9 Mega Man 10 Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance Metal Slug 3 Metal Slug XX Midway Arcade Origins Might & Magic Clash of Heroes Military Madness Mirror's Edge The Misadventures of P.B. Winterbottom Missile Command Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine Monday Night Combat Monkey Island: SE Monkey Island 2: SE Monopoly Deal Moon Diver Motocross Madness Ms. Splosion Man Ms Pac-Man Mutant Blobs Attack Mutant Storm Empire Mutant Storm Reloaded MX vs. ATV Reflex N+ NBA Jam: On Fire Edition Neogeo Battle Coliseum Nights Into Dreams Of Orcs and Men Omega Five Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising Operation Flashpoint: Red River The Orange Box Outland Pac-Man Pac-Man C.E Pac-Man CE DX+ Pac-Man Museum Peggle Peggle 2 Perfect Dark Perfect Dark Zero Persona 4 Arena Phantasy Star II Phantom Breaker: Battle Grounds Pinball FX Planets Under Attack Plants vs. Zombies Poker Smash Portal: Still Alive Portal 2 Prince of Persia Prey Pure Putty Squad Puzzle Quest Puzzle Quest 2 Puzzle Quest: Galactrix QIX++ Puzzlegeddon Rage Raiden IV Raskulls Rayman 3 HD Rayman Legends Rayman Origins Red Dead Redemption Red Faction: Armageddon Red Faction: Battlegrounds RoboBlitz Rocket Knight R-Type Dimensions Runner 2 Sacred 3 Sacred Citadel Saints Row: The Third Saints Row IV Sam & Max: Beyond Time & Space Sam & Max Save the World Samurai Shodown II Scarygirl Scrap Metal ScreamRide Sega Vintage Collection: Alex Kidd & Co. Sega Vintage Collection: Monster World Sega Vintage Collection: Streets of Rage Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl Shadow Assault/Tenchu Shadow Complex Shadowrun Shadows of the Damned Shank 2 Shinobi Shred Nebula Shotest Shogi Silent Hill: Downpour Skate 3 Skullgirls Skydive Slender: The Arrival Small Arms Sniper Elite V2 Soltrio Solitaire Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed Sonic & Knuckles Sonic Adventure Sonic Adventure 2 Sonic CD Sonic The Fighters Sonic The Hedgehog Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode 1 Sonic The Hedgehog 4: Episode II Soulcalibur Soulcalibur II South Park: The Stick of Truth Space Ark Space Giraffe Space Invaders Infinity Gene Spec Ops: The Line Spelunky The Splatters Splinter Cell: Conviction Split/Second Splosion Man SSX Stacking Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II Strania Street Fighter IV Stuntman: Ignition Super Contra Super Meat Boy Super Street Fighter IV Arcade Edition Supreme Commander 2 Syberia Tecmo Bowl Throwback Tekken 6 Tekken Tag Tournament 2 Texas Hold 'Em Ticket to Ride TimeShift Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Tomb Raider: Underworld Torchlight Tour de France 2009 Tour de France 2011 Toy Soldiers Toy Soldiers Cold War Toy Story 3 Tower Bloxx Deluxe Trials HD Trine 2 Tron: Evolution Ugly Americans: Apocalypsegeddon Unbound Saga Undertow Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Viva Piñata Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise The Walking Dead: A Telltale Games Series The Walking Dead: Season 2 - A Telltale Games Series The Walking Dead: Michonne - A Telltale Miniseries The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Wolfenstein 3D World Puzzle XCOM: Enemy Unknown Yosumin Live Zuma Zuma's Revenge

We'll update this list as and when new titles are added. Stay tuned for updates.

Source: GameSpot