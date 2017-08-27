Original Xbox games list for Xbox One has been allegedly leaked while Microsoft has not yet released any new backwards-compatible Xbox 360 games for the week.

'Call of Duty: Black Ops 2' has been the only biggest title being added this year to the Xbox One backwards compatibility list. However, a tipster with Twitter handle @GamerTagstic has claimed to have seen several Gamespot listings updated for original Xbox backward compatible games.

Some of the top game titles that were teased in the leak include The Punisher, Doom 3, Mortal Kombat Deception, Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and more.

It is now being speculated that these games could have been part of the old listing for backwards compatible Xbox 360 games for Xbox One. However, several of these games could be valuable additions to the backwards compatible list for the latest iteration of Xbox One aka Xbox One X.

Microsoft's new flagship console is expected to make several of these ageing game titles look "smoother, better and load faster" than ever before.

Microsoft's Xbox boss, Phil Spencer, had recently confirmed that the line-up of Original Xbox games would be considerably smaller than the Xbox 360 list for Backwards Compatibility on Xbox One consoles.

Spencer has also suggested that several of the in-game features for these Original Xbox games may not be fully functional on the latest Microsoft console.

"Most OGXbox games didn't have [widescreen]," Spencer clarified when asked on Twitter.

"Can't really easily change the frame buffer aspect ratio on a shipped game from [backwards compatibility]. We run the OG code, so the game will support what the original game supported," Spencer explained in a follow-up tweet.

Meanwhile, Microsoft and 343 industries have announced that the proposed Xbox 360 games including Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, Halo 4 and Halo: Combat Evolved will be made available on Xbox One in Backwards Compatibility mode. However, these games are unlikely to be released on the Xbox 360 platform and will not support advanced features like Xbox Live achievements.

Xbox Games with Gold enthusiasts can now grab the Red Faction: Armageddon as part of the Gold August 2017 titles for free download. As it is a limited period offer, you need to hurry up and it will be valid only as long as the stocks last.

Xbox Game Pass has introduced a massive list of 100+ games to the Xbox One catalogue, which also includes several backwards compatible Xbox 360 games.

'Metal Slug XX' and 'Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine' are two of the latest backwards compatible Xbox 360 games for Xbox One. With the September list in the pipeline, we could see more titles coming up your way.