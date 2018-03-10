Google Earth has revealed what appears to be a big red "X" mark on an arrow pointing at something in the middle of Antarctica. This comes just a week after it showed a mysterious object — believed by some to be a UFO — lying on the icy deserts of the continent.

Conspiracy theorists are claiming that someone at Google is using this to convey a message or hint at a secret underneath the surface of Antarctica.

The Google Earth video showing the "X" was uploaded March 9 to the YouTube channel of Conspiracy Depot, reported the Daily Star.

The uploader also posted a caption which said: "Looking through Google Earth tonight when I noticed a huge red X pointing to an area in Antarctica. Is it a glitch? Or is somebody at Google showing 'X marks the spot'?"

The video, which has garnered 3,300 hits at the time of the writing of this article, shows a computer screen where Google Earth is open. The cursor adjusts Antarctica and as soon the weather is selected the red "X" mark appears.

A person claimed March 7 to have spotted a UFO on Google Earth over East Lake George in New York.

"Here's a UFO orb found on Google Earth today at Lake George, USA. The eyewitness found it at Lake George, USA. Many past UFO reports define brown sphere UFOs and it does seem to be the most common shape of UFO around the world," said Scott C Waring, a popular "UFO hunter" and blogger.

He also said all evidence of UFOs on Google Earth is deleted. "Count on this one being up for only a few months before Google finds it," he said.

MUFON (Mutual UFO Network), an organization that carries out researches on UFOs and extraterrestrials, has saved this UFO sighting as case number 90,613.

Watch the Antarctica "X" mark video here