In the wee hours of Friday the 13th, 20th Century Fox dropped the scariest X-Men movie trailer yet of New Mutants. Introducing a slew of new mutants to X-Men fans, the Josh Boone directorial is bound to give you the chills.

The short glimpse, dropped on the same day as Netflix will roll out Stranger Things 2, is haunted, scary, dark and unlike anything you would ever imagine.

Also Read: The 13th day of October falls on a Friday; spook yourself further with these facts!

The two-minute trailer doesn't reveal much about the storyline but introduces to the cast of the movie. The short clip starts off with a series of shots from a dark hospital set up, a graveyard and numerous other locations are shown while a doctor and one of the prospective new mutants are discussing.

While most questions are just informing viewers of the patient's life incidents, the interrogation ends with the doctor asking, "Do you know what mutants are." The short clip then introduces to some scary moments with amazing background score to add the spooky chills.

Long, dark hallways, no normal human interactions and intimidating Alice Braga accompanied by her five new mutants – Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, The Witch's Anya Taylor-Joy, Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton, 13 Reasons Why's Henry Zaga, and The Original's Blu Hunt – promise that these mutants are dangerous. "Did you know baby rattlesnakes are more dangerous than adult ones?" says Braga in the trailer.

Earlier this year, Boone had told EW that this movie will be unlike anything the X-Men universe has ever seen. "We are making a full-fledged horror movie set within the X-Men universe. There are no costumes. There are no supervillains. We're trying to do something very, very different."

It most certainly is different. The trailer was released on Twitter with a tagline, "Everyone has demons" to highlight that there is more creepy chaos waiting next summer. New Mutants releases on April 13, 2018.