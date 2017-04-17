The first quarter of 2017 was surrounded by headlines of Logan actor Hugh Jackman quitting his iconic role as the Wolverine. Fans were saddened by the death of their favourite character and James Mangold gave a fitting end to Jackman's career as the X-Men superhero.

While we are still getting over the death, Marvel's X-Men have already moved on and the camp is not only busy with Deadpool 2, they are also preparing for an epic spin-off. The X-Men franchise is busy in the preproduction stage of the New Mutants.

While it was known that The Fault in Our Stars fame Josh Boone will be directing the 20th Century Fox's X-Men spin-off with Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg on the production seats, new updates about the film are doing the rounds.

According to comicbook.com, a new posting on a production website called My Entertainment World has given away dates and venue of the spin-off's filming. It has been revealed that the shooting of X-Men: The New Mutants will begin from June 4 in Massachusetts.

Giving a one-liner plotline, the website reveals that the film "is about a new group of teenage mutant superheroes training at the Xavier Institute."

Recently, director Boone had teased fans on Instagram about the location of the filming of New Mutants as he posted pictures from different locations. One of his pictures was taken in Boston, resulting in the speculation that the film will be shot there.

While there has not been any confirmation on the cast of the spin-off, comicbook.com reports that James McAvoy and Sophie Turner have confirmed that they're participating in another X-Men production this year. With no other X-Men movie on the horizon, it is safe to say that the two will be part of this movie.

Fox's latest Marvel movie featuring the next generation of X-Men movie heroes was announced in 2015. The film has finally come to the drawing table was after the conclusion of Logan.