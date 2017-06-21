X -Men fans, prepare for a roller-coaster of emotions as the first glimpse into the Dark Phoenix has surfaced online. The behind-the-scenes pictures feature the cast, sets and other film details.

It was only a few days ago that the upcoming X-Men movie made headlines, as the makers confirmed several actors from X-Men: Apocalypse returning to the new X-Men movie.

Also Read: Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds' epic X-Men mansion picture looks like a dig at Spider-Man: Homecoming

The new pictures could get fans excited as the Dark Phoenix actors are expected to return to the Xavier's School for Gifted as soon as the filming kicks off. The picture features the exterior of The Danger Room, which was previously a part of the Easter Eggs featured in Apocalypse.

The Danger Room has previously been a part of X-Men: The Last Stand as well. While the Danger Room has been teased earlier in many ways, a complete set from the comics brought to life will make fans go crazy.

Apart from the Danger Room in making, Sophie Turner was also seen posing for the camera near the film's sets in Vancouver. This hints that the cast is ready to begin filming. The pictures were shared by Twitter handles Jen Law Films and X-Men Updates fan page.

'Sophie Turner' arrives in Montreal ahead of filming 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix'

(takes photo with a fan) #XMenDarkPhoenix pic.twitter.com/UwuUbM26Q8 — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdates) June 19, 2017

However, it is surprising to note that the film's first look made its way online within a week since the announcement of the returning cast. It also comes as a shock given that it has hardly been a few days since Bryan Singer was replaced by Simon Kinberg.

This picture has got everyone thinking if the announcement of Kinberg taking over the project was long planned or was sort of expected.

The returning cast of X-Men: Dark Phoenix includes Jennifer Lawrence as Mystique, Michael Fassbender as Magneto, James McAvoy as Professor X, Nicholas Hoult as Beast, and Alexandra Shipp as Storm, while Tye Sheridan will play Cyclops again, and Kodi Smit-McPhee will be seen as Nightcrawler.

Dark Phoenix will be the last of the three X-Men movies rolling out in 2018. The year will see X-Men: New Mutants and Deadpool 2 get released before X-Men: Dark Phoenix hits theatres.