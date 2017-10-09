A quick reminder: Nicole Scherzinger is super hot! And the diva took it upon herself to remind her fans about how sensual she could get.

Launching her new line of fragrances, Chosen by Nicole, the X-Factor did one helluva photoshoot showing off her assets and leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Also Read: Is Lewis Hamilton trying to win back ex flame Nicole Scherzinger with new Instagram video? [VIDEO]

Turning up the temperatures, the Pussycat Dolls singer went bold and beautiful as she stripped naked for the campaign. Using nothing but a white sheet to cover her modesty, the 39-year-old gave fans an eyeful of her arched shoulders and her bare butt. Letting her wavy locks fall down her shoulder, Nicole's lustful eyes added to the oomph factor.

There are other shots as well. In one of the many photographs, the reality star judge is seen sporting a nude dress teasing the camera with her tresses. Wearing the same outfit, Nicole is also seen seducing the lens lying on the bed.

A few shots featuring the gorgeous bottle of fragrance is seen in the making video of the photoshoot. From the clip shared on Instagram, it is evident that Nicole was having fun during the sultry photoshoot.

While you may or may not get your hands on the perfume, Nicole promised to present a bottle to her X-Factor fellow judge Simon Cowell. Reported by The Sun, the diva said that she sneaks in the perfume bottle into his stocking this Christmas.

#chosenbynicole #nicolescherzinger A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@thenicolescherzy) on Sep 5, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

"We love each other, we really do. We have dinners, we hang out and we sit and chat all day during auditions," Nicole said, speaking about the X-Factor judges Simon, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh.

Not only is Nicole busy with the perfume and the reality show, just last week it was revealed that she is reuniting with the Pussycat Dolls for a comeback tour.

Beautiful show in #Kuwait for some of the most beautiful women in the world! I will never stop singing and dancing! #mylove #passion ?❤️ A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on Oct 7, 2017 at 1:02am PDT

"Talk of the girls getting back together has been rife for a few years now and they have finally found a time which works for them all. They are still deciding whether it will involve a full tour or just a handful of performances but they are excited to be getting out there together again," an insider told The Sun.