Wyoming Police Department has garnered some media attention after it came up with some unique ways to deter drunk driving. Taking to its official Twitter page ahead of Super Bowl 51, the police department said that offenders will be subjected to Justin Bieber's T Mobile Super Bowl commercial all the way to the jail.

"If you drive drunk tonight we're going to subject you to that Justin Bieber @TMobile Super Bowl Commercial the entire way to jail. #SB51," the tweet read.

A few hours later, the police department came up with something even better. "Scrap the Bieber punishment, if you're caught drinking and driving we're going to make you watch Patriots #SB51 gametape. #Brutal," yet another tweet read.

The T-Mobile commercial has the Canadian pop sensation dressed in a suit and bow tie alongside Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and American football legend Terrell Owens where they showcase their touchdown celebrations. A playful Bieber is then seen urging all his followers to share their touchdown dances across social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Bieber's involvement in the ad saw him returning to Instagram after quitting the photo-sharing app five months ago. "Instagram is for the devil. I think Hell is Instagram. I'm like 90 percent sure," he said at the time. "We get sent to hell and we get locked in the Instagram server. I'm stuck in the DMs. I'm trying to climb my way out and I can't."