Wyclef Jean releases video claiming he was wrongly arrested by the LAPD

Haitian rapper and singer Wyclef Jean tweeted out a video showing him handcuffed by a police car and accusing the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) of “another case of mistaken identity,” on 21 March.The video shows the musician in handcuffs, with Jean claiming he had been wrongly detained by officers for a robbery at a gas station. According to Jean’s tweet, a “black man in a bandana” committed the crime, and believes police targeted him because he was wearing a Haitian bandana while recording at a studio in LA.The LAPD have yet to comment on the arrest, but support and outrage for the rapper has flooded in. Some Twitter responses to the clip have been compiled below.