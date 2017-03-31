Paige, aka, Saraya Jade-Bevis' was supposed to tie the knot with her boyfriend Albero del Rio (Alberto El Patron) on Wednesday, but so far, we haven't received any update on the event.
While Alberto remained busy with the independent pro-wrestling action this week in Peru, both him and his girlfriend Paige were posting images on Instagram about the Combate Americas Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in Tijuana, Mexico.
What a crowd at @imperiolucha one of my favorites of all time! 6 and a half hours that were sat in those seats and they were still crazy to see me! Wow. This is why I love wrestling. I hate the outside politics but you can't take away the feeling and love you have when you're inside that ring entertaining fans like this. Thank you Peru! #sisisi gracias a todos por un evento espectacular por nunca parar de cantar y apoyar, dios los bendiga y nos vemos pronto.
Alberto was announced as the 'El Presidente' -- the public face of Combate Americas, last October. Combate 12 took place on Thursday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico.
Guess what. UFC's badass Nate Diaz, who is still fuming and calling Dana White all sorts of NSFW names over not being awarded a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor inside the octagon, graced the Mexico MMA event.
Diaz met up with both Paige and Alberto El Patron during the event, and both of them have shared pictures with the UFC star on social media.
While Paige mentioned Nate Diaz has a "great girlfriend" and is a "humble person", Alberto shared the frame with Diaz to show middle finger to his "former company". We all know who that is, don't we?
With a big smile for my former company @NateDiaz209 pic.twitter.com/nrmw2obKjo— Alberto El Patron (@VivaDelRio) March 31, 2017