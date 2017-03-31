Paige, aka, Saraya Jade-Bevis' was supposed to tie the knot with her boyfriend Albero del Rio (Alberto El Patron) on Wednesday, but so far, we haven't received any update on the event.

READ: IBTimes India's exclusive tete-a-tete with Alberto del Rio



While Alberto remained busy with the independent pro-wrestling action this week in Peru, both him and his girlfriend Paige were posting images on Instagram about the Combate Americas Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) event in Tijuana, Mexico.

#combate12 as you can see el presidente and the CEO are working really hard. It's our successful start dance.. gangsters?.. of course. #sisisi. @campbellcombate A post shared by Alberto El Patron (@el_patron_alberto) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:07pm PDT

Gonna be going to watch @combateamericas tonight here in Tijuana! @el_patron_alberto showed me unforgettable support now I can continue showing him the same and you can too!!! Come watch and hang out it's gonna be an amazing event! #sisisi #combateamericas A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Alberto was announced as the 'El Presidente' -- the public face of Combate Americas, last October. Combate 12 took place on Thursday night at the Auditorio Municipal in Tijuana, Mexico.

Guess what. UFC's badass Nate Diaz, who is still fuming and calling Dana White all sorts of NSFW names over not being awarded a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor inside the octagon, graced the Mexico MMA event.

Fun with my love!! Feeling happy and healthy!!!! A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Diaz met up with both Paige and Alberto El Patron during the event, and both of them have shared pictures with the UFC star on social media.

While Paige mentioned Nate Diaz has a "great girlfriend" and is a "humble person", Alberto shared the frame with Diaz to show middle finger to his "former company". We all know who that is, don't we?

@natediaz209 great guy and he has a great girlfriend and he's a fan of wrestling and bulldogs! Good to see some humble people out there. @combateamericas A post shared by Paige WWE (@realpaigewwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT