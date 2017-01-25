One of the fun things about watching pro wrestling back in the 1990s was the likes of Undertaker, Kane, The Rock, Stone Cold...taking on Chyna, one of the most ferocious female competitors in the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) back then.

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) PG Era is slowly regaining its old character, thanks to the introduction of more backstage segments, more hardcore, women competing in steel cage matches as well as inside the hell in a cell, etc.

READ: WWE calendar 2017.

However, one key feature that is missing is the intergender matches of the past. While some may call those matches distasteful, the re-introduction of singles intergender matches in the WWE, is still hotly debated.

We have seen mixed tag team fights in the WWE lately.

Triple H, the WWE executive vice president of talent, live events and creative, was recently asked to comment on this matter. The veteran told The Wrestling Compadres Podcast: "Competitively, I feel, it's very exciting when a woman is strong enough to take down a guy.

"But I don't think the real world is ready to see a guy beat the crap out of the woman. Maybe it works at small levels like in indie wrestling, but I don't feel it will [work] for the WWE. To me, it's all shock entertainment value. Nothing else.

"There's a reason why women don't compete with the men in the UFC or female boxers are not put in the ring with male boxers. That is why there are also different weight divisions.

"It may be unexpected when a woman starts initially well against the guy, but when he punches her in the face, reactions like 'God! Why am I watching this?' will come. It'll be really uncomfortable. I don't see it working. To me, the shock value is not needed.

"Let women be the athletes that they are. They are talented and highly skilled and let them go against each other."

Intergender wrestling is still active in the Lucha Underground pro wrestling scene and other promotions like Warriors of Wrestling, Impact Wrestling and Limitless Wrestling.

Chyna vs Triple H: WWF 1999