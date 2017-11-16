The battle lines are drawn. WWE superstars from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live clash swords yet again in the annual Survival Series pay-per-view event. Survivor Series 2017 is scheduled for Sunday, November 19.

There have been a plethora of last-minute changes to the fight card owing to titles changing hands on Raw and SmackDown. Charlotte Flair, for instance, was crowned the new SmackDown women's champion this Tuesday itself after beating Natalya at Charlotte, North Carolina.

She will now take on the Raw Women's champion, Alexa Bliss.

The traditional tag team match features both the men's team and the women's team. Stars like Asuka, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks are a part of the RAW vs SmackDown women's tag team match, while the likes of Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe and legends John Cena, Triple H and Kurt Angle, are a part of the men's team.

Those hoping to catch title matches will be disappointed, as the Survivor Series pay-per-view main card features just the best of Raw superstars taking on the best of SmackDown superstars.

Only Enzo Amore, the Cruiserweight Champion, takes on Kalisto in a championship match. That match will be on pre-show.

The match card

Match Match Type Enzo Amore (C) vs Kalisto WWE Cruiserweight Championship The Miz (Raw) vs Baron Corbin (SD) Intercontinental champion vs US champion Cesaro, Sheamus (Raw) vs The Usos (SD) Raw tag champs vs SD tag champs Alexa Bliss (Raw) vs Charlotte Flair (SD) Raw women's champ vs SD women's champ The Shield (Raw) vs The New Day (SD) Six-man tag team match Team Raw (Bayley, Asuka, Sasha, Nia, Alicia) vs Team SD (Becky, Carmella, Tamina, Naomi, TBD) 5-on-5 women's elimination match Brock Lesnar (Raw) vs AJ Styles (SD) Universal champion vs WWE champion Team Raw (Kurt Angle, Triple H, Samoa Joe, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman) vs Team SD (Nakamura, John Cena, Bobby Roode, Randy Orton, Shane O Mac) 5-on-5 men's elimination match

Survivor Series 2017 schedule

Date: November 19

Time: 6:30 am IST (Monday Nov 20)

Venue: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Watch LIVE in India

The pay-per-view event will be Live & Exclusive on Ten 1 HD and Ten 2.