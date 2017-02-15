Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Brock Lesnar has retired from MMA once again. Lesnar has not made any official announcement about his retirement yet but a UFC spokesperson confirmed the news earlier as Lesnar has also been removed from the USADA drug-testing pool, meaning he is no longer officially on the UFC roster.

Brock Lesnar's last fight in the UFC came at UFC 200 where he took on Mark Hunt and won the fight only to be overturned as a no contest by the Nevada State Athletic Commission after he tested positive for two banned substance before and after his fight and was suspended from the sport for a year and was fined $250,000.

This is the second time Brock Lesnar is retiring from MMA with the first time being in 2011 after he was defeated by Alistair Overeem at UFC 141.

"Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction."

"Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete's sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing."

Brock Lesnar has a 5-3-1 record in his MMA career and during that short spell at the UFC he won the UFC Heavyweight Championship at UFC 91 after he defeated Randy Couture and he defended it successfully twice against Frank Mir and Shane Carwin before he lost it to Cain Velasquez.

At the moment, it looks like Lesnar is focusing more on his WWE career since returning in 2012 and is set to headline WrestleMania 33 where he will take on Goldberg in a rematch from their fight at Survivor Series.