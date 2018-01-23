enzo amore, wwe
WWE has taken the decision of suspending WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore after sexual allegations were labelled against him. Several pro wrestling fans have reacted with shock to the news.

"WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. Until this matter is resolved, Eric Arndt (aka Enzo Amore) has been suspended," WWE came out with the statement just ahead of the Raw 25 anniversary episode.

A twitter user going by the name 'Philomena', who hails from 'Hell', has made all the allegations.

'Philomena' alleges that she was drugged by not only Enzo but also Tyler Grosso and Toopoor. She was later raped by the trio. This made her get admitted to a mental hospital for 45 days.

We don't really have much information on who the woman is but judging by her profile, she seems to be someone who posts X-rated photos and updates quite frequently.

Enzo, 31, signed a contract with the WWE in 2012. He made his name after allying with Big Cass in NXT the following years before the partnership broke in 2017. After a few matches against Cass, Enzo made his Cruiserweight 205 Live debut. 

Cass, meanwhile, still remains in the sidelines after undergoing a knee injury.

At the No Mercy 2017 pay-per-view event, Enzo won the Cruiserweight championship after beating former WWE superstar Neville via a low blow. Despite Kalisto beating him in plenty of matches later on, Enzo managed to successfully win the title back.