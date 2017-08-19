The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 33 highlights Close
The Undertaker vs Roman Reigns WrestleMania 33 highlights

The most spectacular event of the summer in the WWE is back. SummerSlam 2017 brings together the superstars from Monday Night Raw and the SmackDown Live brand yet again. Lots of spectacular matches are lined up for this time around as well.

All possible championship belts in the WWE main roster at the moment is set to be on the line, in the pay-per-view event.

SummerSlam 2017 is the 30th event of the WWE SummerSlam chronology. Therefore, expect surprises and shocks in this milestone edition of the event.

A total of 13 matches, including three preliminary fights, are up for grabs. From Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns and from John Cena to Shinsuke Nakamura, some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling are involved in matches at SummerSlam 2017.

naomi, wwe
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion NaomiJoe Scarnici/Getty

Full list of matches lined up

Match Championship Prediction
The New Day (C) vs The Usos SmackDown Tag Team Championship Successful defense
Akira Tozawa (C) vs Neville Cruiserweight Championship Neville to win
The Hardy Boyz, Jason Jordan vs The Miztourage Six-man tag team match The Hardys to win
Alexa Bliss (C) vs Sasha Banks Raw Women's Championship Sasha to win
Big Show vs Big Cass Singles match Big Cass to win
Randy Orton vs Rusev Singles match Rusev to win
Cesaro, Sheamus (C) vs Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Raw Tag Team Championship Rollins, Ambrose to win
Jinder Mahal (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Championship Nakamura to win
Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt Singles match Balor to win
Naomi (C) vs Natalya SmackDown Women's Championship  Naomi to defend
John Cena vs Baron Corbin Singles match Cena to win
AJ Styles (C) vs Kevin Owens United States Championship AJ styles to defend
Brock Lesnar (C) vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe Universal Championship Strowman to win; Lesnar quits WWE

Schedule

  • Date: August 20
  • Time: 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST - Monday, 1 am BST - Monday)
  • Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

 TV guide - Sony Ten Network (India), Sky Box Office (UK), pay-per-view (USA, Canada)