Tuesday September 12 edition of the WWE SmackDown Live is set to be a cracker as chairman of the company Vince McMahon makes his return to the blue brand for the first time in many years. An unfortunate incident last week saw Shane McMahon, the commissioner of the show, getting indefinitely suspended for laying his hands on Kevin Owens.

Owens, a former Universal champion, spoke thrash about Shane's family and kids, thus getting such kind of a reaction from the WWF/WWE veteran. He however took things to a below-the-belt level by physically assaulting a pro wrestler.

Vince McMahon, therefore, returns to give his take on the entire situation, as confirmed by SmackDown Live general manager Daniel Bryan.

Owens has threatened to sue the entire McMahon family for Shane's action, so it needs to be seen how the segment progresses and if there is something big happening in the future.

AJ Styles vs Tye Dillinger

In other actions, the veteran AJ Styles -- the present WWE Universal champion -- is slated to take on Tye Dillinger, a highly-rated pro wrestler. The match has all the potential to become a top draw as both Styles and Dillinger are very skilled in their trade.

Natalya vs Naomi

Naomi will face current SmackDown women's champion Natalya in a rematch. The queen of hearts won the title after defeating Naomi at WWE SummerSlam.

Tag team street fight

WWE returns to Sin City Las Vegas this week and what better way to celebrate this than to arrange a street fight featuring the Usos and the New Day. Jimmy and Jey Usos' tag team titles aren't on the line, but the match will be no less entertaining, as we can find chairs, tables and kendo sticks flying all over the place!

WWE SmackDown Live September 12 schedule

Time: 8 pm EST, 1 am BST, 5:30 am IST - Wednesday

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 1 HD

Highlights - 5 pm IST, 10 pm IST --> Wednesday

UK: TV - Sky Sports 5/HD

USA: TV - USA Network

Live streaming - WWE Network

Live updates - WWE Twitter