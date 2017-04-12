Many WWE fans predicted that former TNA Impact Wrestling superstar AJ Styles would be bidding adieu to the SmackDown Live brand post the WWE shake-up 2017, conducted on Raw and SmackDown this week, as per the instructions of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

However, there wasn't any twist as we thought and pro wrestling veteran AJ Styles is still very much a part of SmackDown.

Read: The WWE superstars who moved to Raw from SmackDown

The second round of WWE superstar shake-up took place on Tuesday's SmackDown Live event at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on April 11. We had predicted that former Women's champion Charlotte Flair would be making it to the SmackDown roster and it has indeed happened.

Actually, the SmackDown women's locker room has got major strength with the arrival of not just Charlotte but also Tamina Snuka, who returned for the first time in WWE television following the death of her father Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka in January this year.

List of top 'shake-ups' that took place on Tuesday

The New Day to SmackDown: We did feel that the New Day (consisting Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods) would be splitted up, post WrestleMania 33. Instead, the WWE writers may have felt that having the group intact is pretty good for business and they have only been transported to the blue brand.

Rusev with Lana to SmackDown: Renee Young could be upset now with the WWE as her boyfriend Dean Ambrose was transported to Raw on Monday, while the other couples of WWE -- The Miz and Maryse, as well as Rusev and Lana, continued remaing together.

Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens to SmackDown: The real life best friends will be seen together under the same roof, yet again, but on WWE's blue brand. There isn't any chance for them to turn a different page and operate as tag teams, so get ready to witness their rivalry yet again..this time on SmackDown.

Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka to SmackDown: SmackDown lost two major female superstars in Alexa Bliss and Mickie James on Monday, but what they received in return, gave major strength to the women's division.