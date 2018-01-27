One of the biggest annual WWE pay-per-view (PPV) events -- the Royal Rumble -- is back again. And the 2018 edition of the WWE Royal Rumble doesn't have any reason to disappoint us.

For the first time in the history of the PPV event, a 30-women battle royal match will look to take the sheen away from the traditional men's battle royal over-the-top-rope challenge match.

Apart from the two big battle royal matches, some power-packed matches are scheduled for Royal Rumble 2018. The likes of Kane, Brawn Strowman and Brock Lesnar will be up against each other in a scary triple threat match for the WWE Universal championship.

From the SmackDown Live roster, WWE champion AJ Styles will defend his title against the team of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Several other matches are booked as well. Here's the full list (Main Card):

Match Stipulation The Usos (C) vs Chad Gable, Shelton Benjamin SD Tag Team championship Seth Rollins, Jason Jordan (C) vs Sheamus, Cesaro Raw Tag Team championship Women's Royal Rumble match Winner faces WWE women's champion at WrestleMania 34 AJ Styles (C) vs Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens WWE Championship Brock Lesnar (C) vs Kane vs Braun Strowman WWE Universal championship Men's Royal Rumble match Winner faces WWE champion at WrestleMania 34

Announcing the first-ever women's #RoyalRumble match was one of my all-time favorite moments in @WWE... And now I'm proud to share that I'll be joining the Announce team for this historic match this Sunday! #RumbleForAll #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/ehovcuGCXG — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 24, 2018

Women's Royal Rumble match participants confirmed so far: Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Natalya, Bayley, Asuka, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Sasha Banks, Nia Jax, Naomi, Natalya, Mickie James, Tamina Snuka, Lana, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Dana Brooke, Alicia Fox.

Men's Royal Rumble match participants confirmed so far: Roman Reigns, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Randy Orton, Elias, Baron Corbin, Matt Hardy, Finn Balor, Bray Wyatt, Aiden English, Rusev, Titus O'Neil, Apollo Crews.

Royal Rumble 2018 schedule

Date: January 28

Time: 5:30 am IST (Monday Jan 29)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania