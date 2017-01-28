One of the most popular WWE pay-per-views alongside WrestleMania, Survivor Series and SummerSlam, is back again to bring smiles to our faces. The Royal Rumble 2017 is expected to give a major push to the WWE ratings with 11 months more to go.
Legends of WWE are returning for the Royal Rumble battle royal match and plenty of surprise entrants are also in store...that includes Donald Trump as well! Really, we ain't joking.
Pro wrestling veterans John Cena and AJ Styles are also in action, as are some of the hottest women in the roster, including Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss, at the moment.
Royal Rumble 2017: List of matches
|MATCHES
|CHAMPIONSHIPS
|30-man battle royal
|Winner gets a chance to compete for WWE Championship @ WrestleMania 33
|Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax
|Women's singles match
|AJ Styles (C) vs John Cena
|WWE World Championship
|Kevin Owens (C) vs Roman Reigns
|WWE Universal Championship (No DQ match)
|Charlotte Flair (C) vs Bayley
|WWE Raw Women's Championship
|Rich Swann (C) vs Neville
|WWE Cruiserweight Championship
|Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Naomi vs Alexa Bliss, Micky James, Natalya
|Six-woman tag match
|Sheamus, Cesaro (C) vs Gallows, Anderson
|WWE Raw Tag Team championship
Royal Rumble 2017 Schedule
Date: January 29
Time: 7 p.m. ET (12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST [Monday)]
Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas
TV guide: Ten Network (India), PPV (USA, Canada), Sky Box Office (UK).