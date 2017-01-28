One of the most popular WWE pay-per-views alongside WrestleMania, Survivor Series and SummerSlam, is back again to bring smiles to our faces. The Royal Rumble 2017 is expected to give a major push to the WWE ratings with 11 months more to go.

Legends of WWE are returning for the Royal Rumble battle royal match and plenty of surprise entrants are also in store...that includes Donald Trump as well! Really, we ain't joking.

Pro wrestling veterans John Cena and AJ Styles are also in action, as are some of the hottest women in the roster, including Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss, at the moment.

Royal Rumble 2017: List of matches

MATCHES CHAMPIONSHIPS 30-man battle royal Winner gets a chance to compete for WWE Championship @ WrestleMania 33 Sasha Banks vs Nia Jax Women's singles match AJ Styles (C) vs John Cena WWE World Championship Kevin Owens (C) vs Roman Reigns WWE Universal Championship (No DQ match) Charlotte Flair (C) vs Bayley WWE Raw Women's Championship Rich Swann (C) vs Neville WWE Cruiserweight Championship Becky Lynch, Nikki Bella, Naomi vs Alexa Bliss, Micky James, Natalya Six-woman tag match Sheamus, Cesaro (C) vs Gallows, Anderson WWE Raw Tag Team championship

Royal Rumble 2017 Schedule

Date: January 29

Time: 7 p.m. ET (12 am GMT, 5:30 am IST [Monday)]

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, Texas

TV guide: Ten Network (India), PPV (USA, Canada), Sky Box Office (UK).