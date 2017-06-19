It was an interesting Sunday for wrestling fans as all eyes were on the WWE Championship contest and the Money In The Bank Match at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Randy Orton, one of the popular wrestlers, was determined to beat Jinder Mahal and win the WWE Championship, but it was another sorry night for the American, who lost the rematch in front of his home fans.

It was an interesting match, and both the wrestlers had a fair share of moments during the game. They exchanged some suplexes and the clever Mahal started to attack Orton on his injured knee, and tried to weaken his position inside the ring.

It was Mahal who dominated the match. But the ever-so-determined Orton still had plenty of fire in his tank, and unleashed the RKO.

That could have been the end of it for Mahal. But his brothers put the wrestler's leg on the ropes to break the count. The referee asked them to leave, and in doing so, the Singh brothers confronted Orton's father, Bob, which riled up the wrestler, and he beat the two outside the ring.

However, that just seemed to be a ploy. When Orton got back into the ring, Mahal gave him his Khallas Slam and thus won the match to retain the World title.

The main event was the Money In The Bank ladder match, which is always one of the most anticipated contests.

The match saw a star-studded line-up comprising Sami Zayn, AJ Styles, Baron Corbin, Kevin Owens, Dolph Ziggler, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Their aim was to get the briefcase, which was hanging above the ring that would also give the winner a shot at the WWE Championship.

With such quality wrestlers in the fray, it was anybody's game, and they had to use their skills to get that all-important briefcase.

Cobin was keen on winning the match, and made his intentions clear as he smacked Nakamura on his way inside the ring. Kevin Owens and Sami Zyan took no time to have a go at one another.

All the six wrestlers had the eye on the briefcase, and some interesting battles were witnessed. Corbin and Ziggler also teamed up once to take down Styles. That was only for a while as Corbin attacked Ziggler as well.

After a long and an interesting battle inside the ring, with wrestlers trying to climb the ladder, there was someone or the other who was pulling the climber down. Styles had come close to winning, but Ziggler intervened and the former could not get the briefcase.

However, after an entertaining battle for the briefcase, it seemed either Styles or Nakamura would be the winner as they were both on the ladder. But Corbin threw them both off the ladder to get the suitcase.

This Money in the Bank win for Cobin is the biggest victory of his career so far.